    SBM Offshore confirms contract negotiation for Petrobras FPSO

    SBM Offshore confirms it has entered into negotiations with Petrobras for a charter contract for the FPSO Almirante Tamandaré which will operate in the Buzios field which is part of the Santos basin, offshore Brazil. The anticipated production capacity of the unit is 225,000 barrels of oil and 12 million m3 of gas per day. If and when an agreement is reached, SBM Offshore will inform the market.

    The Company’s main activities are the design, supply, installation, operation and the life extension of floating production solutions for the offshore energy industry over the full lifecycle. The Company is market leading in leased floating production systems, with multiple units currently in operation.

    As of December 31, 2019, the Company employed approximately 4,450 people worldwide spread over offices in its key markets, operational shore bases and the offshore fleet of vessels.

    SBM Offshore N.V. is a listed holding company headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. It holds direct and indirect interests in other companies.

     

