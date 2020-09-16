2020 September 16 09:44

Bunker prices are stable at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

Global oil prices are going down despite positive news on coronavirus vaccine

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $235 pmt (-).

Average price of MGO - $345 pmt (-).

Average price of ULSFO - $335 pmt (-).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $290 pmt (+$2).

Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam have not changed:

- IFO-380 НS - $249

- MGO - $311

- ULSFO 0,1% - $305

- VLSFO 0,5% - $280



The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.