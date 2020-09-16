2020 September 16 09:25

Oil prices rise in response to news about US reserves

Oil prices climbed by 1.51%-1.8%

As of September 16 (08:27 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures price climbed by 1.51% to $39.58 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange climbed by 1.8% to $38.96 per barrel.



OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.