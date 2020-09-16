  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 16 09:25

    Oil prices rise in response to news about US reserves

    Oil prices climbed by 1.51%-1.8%

    As of September 16 (08:27 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures price climbed by 1.51% to $39.58 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange climbed by 1.8% to $38.96 per barrel.

    OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

2020 September 16

18:05 Busan Port enhances protection of Gamcehon Port from COVID-19
17:52 Launching of trawler Vseslav and keel-laying of similar ship held in Svetly of Kaliningrad Region
17:36 Jan De Nul Group installed the first offshore wind turbine for the 109.2 MW Taiwan Power Company
17:05 Wilhelmsen and Østensjø join forces to fast track growth of renewable energy company Edda Wind
16:46 Ferry of Project PV22 to be deployed for development of Pavlovskoye deposit on Novaya Zemlya archipelago
16:35 Zeebrugge LNG terminal widens its destination flexibility
16:05 Maersk to build and operate a world-class transload and distribution facility in Vancouver
15:29 DNV GL forecasts a high share of natural gas in maritime sector by 2050
15:04 Rolls-Royce's MTU high-performance yacht engine gets a power upgrade
14:34 The largest container ship to enter the port of New York & New Jersey
13:53 Rosmorport’s Far Eastern Basin Branch authorities and Vladivostok Duma Chairman discuss the region’s topical issues
13:28 Sea Tech Ltd. delivers T30B trawler to the customer
13:01 ONE’s new JCV Service offers a direct connection from Japan/China to Vietnam
12:39 Port of Gdansk throughput in 8M’20 decreased by 11.7% Y-o-Y
12:01 APL changes name with effect from 1 December 2020
11:22 Phase I of Odesa seaport’s Berth No 7 completed
11:22 Port of Los Angeles cargo down 11.7% in August 2020
10:58 Expert does not expect Gov't to be too quick in decreasing its share in Sovcomflot
10:36 BlueWater Reporting issues transatlantic trade report
10:10 USPA allowed to carry out dredging works in water area of Chornomorsk seaport
10:09 Port of Long Beach budget adopted
09:44 Bunker prices are stable at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:33 SBM Offshore confirms contract negotiation for Petrobras FPSO
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of September 15
08:34 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 16

2020 September 15

18:06 Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy takes e-training to new heights with installation of newly launched Wärtsilä Cloud Simulation solution
17:49 ESPO publishes its position on ongoing consultation on future FuelEU Maritime Initiative
17:25 MPSV07 Spasatel Kavdeykin took part in counterterrorism exercises in the Aniva Bay
17:06 OHT signs contract for the second phase Dogger Bank B
16:38 Ships of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet conducted exercises in the Mediterranean Sea
16:13 Global marine insurance results indicate a modest recovery but COVID-19 adds uncertainty for the future, IUMI reports
15:47 Bureau Veritas and the French Flag develop innovative compliance approach for SeaOwl’s ‘ROSS’ remote operations
15:39 LUKOIL installs fixed platform jackets at V.I. Grayfer field in the Caspian Sea
15:16 Lead Aframax tanker built by Zvezda shipyard leaves for sea trials
14:35 Alfa Laval wins SEK 155 million off-shore orders in Brazil
14:20 BIMCO updates information on seafarers' mental health
13:52 Capacity of berths within Ust-Luga port to reach its limit in 2024
13:47 Port of Antwerp postpones payment for domain concessions
13:28 Baltic ports share experience on offshore wind energy
12:43 SCF takes delivery of SCF Barents – a new LNG carrier chartered to Shell
12:19 SCF announces intention to float on the Moscow Stock Exchange
11:51 Kalmar Eco Reachstackers to help Maritime Transport Ltd increase capacity and reduce environmental impact at its Wakefield terminal
11:47 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port fell by 14.9% in 8M’2020
11:20 Russian Federation opens its border for crews of ships located in Russian ports
11:01 Valenciaport manages 503,482 containers in August 2020
10:24 The Joint Statement calls on all Governments to resolve humanitarian crisis at sea
10:22 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 8M’2020 fell by 7% Y-o-Y
09:59 Port of Antwerp expands tug-boat fleet
09:44 Arctic group of RF Navy's Northern Fleet entered East Siberian Sea
09:25 Oil prices are in expectation of OPEC+ meeting
09:25 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 15
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of September 14

2020 September 14

18:37 Hong Kong Maritime Week cancelled
18:07 Vopak and BlackRock's GEPIF to acquire three industrial terminals from Dow on the U.S. Gulf Coast
17:52 Admiral Kasatonov frigate is heading to the main base of RF Navy’s the Northern fleet
17:26 Indian Register of Shipping receives recognition from US Coast Guard
17:23 ABP invests £370K to repair Ipswich river wall
16:50 Throughput of port Vyborg in 8M’2020 fell by 45% Y-o-Y
16:27 Multi-purpose oil spill response vessel to be fitted with Evac´s Cathelco marine growth prevention system.