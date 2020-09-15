2020 September 15 18:06

Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy takes e-training to new heights with installation of newly launched Wärtsilä Cloud Simulation solution

The technology group Wärtsilä has successfully delivered its brand-new Cloud Simulation solution to Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, the company said in its release. Comprising a combination of cloud-based solutions, including navigational, engine room and liquid cargo handling simulators, Wärtsilä is the first company to offer class-approved cloud-based simulation technology to the maritime industry. The online installation was deployed in early July, allowing the Academy to continue providing its training despite ongoing social distancing and travel restrictions.

Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy is the leading maritime training provider in the region, which is now powered by Wärtsilä Voyage technology. The addition of the online installations of NTPro and TechSim will broaden the simulation-based training offering available at the Academy.

Cloud Simulation technology takes simulation beyond the boundaries of the physical classroom, to provide location and device independence, and to deliver simulation-based training wherever, whenever, and however it is needed by the user.

Remote access to training allows students and instructors to reach various Wärtsilä Voyage simulation models on their personal devices, away from the classroom and without the need for specific Wärtsilä software. Both the TechSim and NTPRO platforms in the cloud provide a classroom configuration with trainer and multiple student stations for familiar instructor-led training.



Wärtsilä Voyage

Wärtsilä Voyage transforms how vessels perform their voyage by leveraging the latest digital technologies to deliver a step-change in safety, efficiency, reliability, and emissions. We are committed to creating a Smart Marine Ecosystem, whereby every vessel can connect to digital services that make voyaging safer and greener. With the broadest Smart Marine portfolio in the market, we are well positioned to lead the industry towards becoming digitally connected across the entire value chain and to be the first partner of choice when leveraging the latest digital technologies.