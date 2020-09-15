2020 September 15 14:35

Alfa Laval wins SEK 155 million off-shore orders in Brazil

Alfa Laval – a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling – has won two orders to supply Framo pumping systems for two FPSO (Floating Production, Storage and Offloading) vessels to operate outside the coast of Brazil. The orders have a total value of approximately SEK 155 million and are booked in the Pumping Systems unit of the Marine Division, with deliveries scheduled for 2021, the company said in its release.

The two orders comprise marine pumping systems for firewater and sea water lift service.

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress – always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval’s innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Alfa Laval has 17,500 employees. Annual sales in 2019 were SEK 46.5 billion (approx. EUR 4.4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX.