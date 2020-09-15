2020 September 15 13:52

Capacity of berths within Ust-Luga port to reach its limit in 2024

Capacity of berths within the current boundaries of the Port of Ust-Luga will reach its limit in 2024, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Viktoriya Feodorova, General Director of Ust-Luga Company, as saying at the 15th TRANSTEC International Transport Corridors Forum.



According to her, there is a possibility to build facilities of the ‘second phase’ and the industrial zone.



