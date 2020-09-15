2020 September 15 11:47

Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port fell by 14.9% in 8M’2020

Rosrybolovstvo marks slight decrease of catch in the Northern Basin in August

In January-August 2020, Murmansk Sea Fishing Port JSC handled 145,700 tonnes of cargo, which is 14.9% less, year-on-year, says the stevedoring company.

In the reporting period, handling of fish product fell by 7% to 116,900 tonnes.

In August, the company’s throughput fell by 11.5% to 20,700 tonnes including 18,600 tonnes of fish (-4.6%). In August, the port handled 36 fishing ships.

The stevedoring company says Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency) marked slight decrease of catch in the Northern Basin in August.



“It is difficult to forecast for September, - says Eduard Malashenkov, head of MSFP handling facility, - Although the first week of September was busy, there are no ships in the port now.”



The next ships are expected on September 18.

Murmansk Sea Fishing Port specializes in handling cargo from fishing boats, mother ships and reefer ships. It also transships packaged, palleted and loose cargo, as well as general cargo of commercial and military use. The company’s quay side is 4.5 km long. It owns port fleet, fleet of lifting equipment, auxiliary equipment, refrigerators, rail facilities and yard engines.