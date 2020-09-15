2020 September 15 11:20

Russian Federation opens its border for crews of ships located in Russian ports

The document ensures the change of crews



Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin has signed an order to permit the entry/exit to/from the country for crews of sea-going and river ships located in Russian ports.

According to the official website of RF Government, the document, Order No 2338-р, was signed on 12 September 2020.



The crew members are allowed to use road, air, railway and seaborne transport.



The decision is aimed at allowing the crew change.



The same document opens the border of Russia with South Ossetia and lifts entry/exit restrictions for some specialists that had been introduced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection.



The document in Russian is available here >>>>

The Joint Statement calls on all Governments to resolve humanitarian crisis at sea >>>>