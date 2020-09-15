2020 September 15 10:22

Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 8M’2020 fell by 7% Y-o-Y

Coal and coke handling still shows a decrease while handling of oil products and cargo carried by is increasing

In January-August 2020, the port of Kaliningrad handled 7,041,900 tonnes of cargo, down 6%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.



Handling of dry bulk cargo dropped by 27% to 822,300 tonnes including 292,700 tonnes of coal (-54%) and 502,800 tonnes of other cargoes (+7%).

Handling of dry loose cargo fell by 9% to 2,352,800 tonnes, general cargo – by 19% to 717,300 tonnes.

The port also handled 723,100 tonnes of cargo carried by ferries (+45%) and 1,610,500 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+5%) including 742,200 tonnes of oil products (+31%), 367,600 tonnes of crude oil (+4%), 454,300 tonnes of food cargo (-21%) and 46,400 tonnes of chemicals (+12%).

The port’s container throughput dropped by 29%, year-on-year, to 162,347 TEUs.

The Port of Kaliningrad is Russia’s only non-freezing port on the Baltic Sea.