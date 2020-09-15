  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 15 11:01

    Valenciaport manages 503,482 containers in August 2020

    This is the first time that the figure of 500,000 TEUs has been exceeded in a single month by a spanish port. A record that reaffirms the recovery of traffic after the worst of the COVID-19 and the relevance of Valenciaport for the import and export of the Valencian and Spanish economy, the company said in its release. Until August 2020, the two best months in the history of Valenciaport statistics were July 2019, when 494,262 TEUs were handled, and May 2019 (490,587).

    Last month also saw an increase in the number of ships working in the Valenciaport facilities, rising from 666 in August 2019 to 752 last August. (Also calculated in gross registered tonnes, or GT – 24,677,530 – the increase was 7.38%).

    In this increase in commercial activity, the growth of full containers, 11.52%, stands out, and especially the TEUs dedicated to exports, which register a positive behaviour of 18.18% in this month of August with respect to the same month of 2019. This figure reflects the activation of the production of goods and products of Spanish industry and its sales abroad.

    With regard to import containers, these fell by 1.36% while those dedicated to transit increased by 12.7%. In addition, there was a 5.92% drop in empty containers during August. This was a month in which Valenciaport exceeded 7.2 million tonnes of goods, 2.45% more than in August last year, thus achieving a double positive traffic evolution indicator: in containers and in tonnes.

    Furthermore, this milestone in container movement has its continuity with the growth of 12.94% in total containerised goods, which reached 5.8 million tonnes and contrasts with the 45% drop in bulk goods. This month of August also saw a decrease of 6.94% in ro-ro traffic, a much more moderate figure than in previous months.

    In August, the countries which increased their trade relations with Valenciaport the most were India (+61.88), Italy (+118.44) and Morocco (+66.1%). As far as the countries with which most containers were handled are concerned, the first position in August is occupied by China with 64,149 followed by the USA with 53,488.

    By product, the more than 87,000 containers with other goods (clothing, footwear, textiles and other consumer goods) stand out, followed by more than 50,000 TEU of construction materials or 46,000 TEU of chemical products. The greatest increases in goods traffic per TEU correspond to Rest of goods (+9.49%), Construction materials (14.14%) or Chemicals (10.14%).

    In the comparison with 2019 of the accumulated figures for 2020, the data from Valenciaport continue to be conditioned by the Covid-19 crisis. Thus, in the first eight months of the year, freight traffic exceeded 51 million tonnes; 7.41% less than the same period in 2019. In the same eight months a total of 3,452,112 TEUs were mobilised, 7.35% less than the previous year.

    According to the form of presentation of the goods, those arriving by container showed a more moderate trend with 39.93 million tonnes and a decrease of 4.57%, while the rest of the goods (liquid bulk, solid bulk and non-containerised) showed negative double-digit figures.

    In this context, the agri-food sector showed a similar trend to the previous year between January and August, with a slight fall of 1.8% and around 5.2 million tonnes of goods moved.

    By country, the USA continues to be Valenciaport’s main partner in commercial activities, both in terms of the number of TEUs and tonnage traffic. So far this year it has recorded decreases of 5.65% and 9.05% respectively. The United States is followed by China, with decreases of 8.23% in TEUs and 7.86% in tonnes. However, these falls are being offset by more dynamic countries such as the United Kingdom (+51.35 % increase in commercial traffic), Italy (+21.69 %), Canada (+20.87 %), Saudi Arabia (+15.63 %), Algeria (+13.30 %) and India (+5.46 %).

    In the year, Valenciaport managed 315,368 vehicles commercially, 37.13% less than the previous year; although it should be noted that in this month of August the decline was more moderate (-6.94). Passenger traffic continues to be marked by the Covid-19 pandemic in the cruise sector (-88.3%), while regular line passengers have fallen by 39.6%.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Valencia, Valenciaport  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 September 15

18:06 Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy takes e-training to new heights with installation of newly launched Wärtsilä Cloud Simulation solution
17:49 ESPO publishes its position on ongoing consultation on future FuelEU Maritime Initiative
17:25 MPSV07 Spasatel Kavdeykin took part in counterterrorism exercises in the Aniva Bay
17:06 OHT signs contract for the second phase Dogger Bank B
16:38 Ships of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet conducted exercises in the Mediterranean Sea
16:13 Global marine insurance results indicate a modest recovery but COVID-19 adds uncertainty for the future, IUMI reports
15:47 Bureau Veritas and the French Flag develop innovative compliance approach for SeaOwl’s ‘ROSS’ remote operations
15:39 LUKOIL installs fixed platform jackets at V.I. Grayfer field in the Caspian Sea
15:16 Lead Aframax tanker built by Zvezda shipyard leaves for sea trials
14:35 Alfa Laval wins SEK 155 million off-shore orders in Brazil
14:20 BIMCO updates information on seafarers' mental health
13:52 Capacity of berths within Ust-Luga port to reach its limit in 2024
13:47 Port of Antwerp postpones payment for domain concessions
13:28 Baltic ports share experience on offshore wind energy
12:43 SCF takes delivery of SCF Barents – a new LNG carrier chartered to Shell
12:19 SCF announces intention to float on the Moscow Stock Exchange
11:51 Kalmar Eco Reachstackers to help Maritime Transport Ltd increase capacity and reduce environmental impact at its Wakefield terminal
11:47 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port fell by 14.9% in 8M’2020
11:20 Russian Federation opens its border for crews of ships located in Russian ports
11:01 Valenciaport manages 503,482 containers in August 2020
10:24 The Joint Statement calls on all Governments to resolve humanitarian crisis at sea
10:22 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 8M’2020 fell by 7% Y-o-Y
09:59 Port of Antwerp expands tug-boat fleet
09:44 Arctic group of RF Navy's Northern Fleet entered East Siberian Sea
09:25 Oil prices are in expectation of OPEC+ meeting
09:25 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 15
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of September 14

2020 September 14

18:37 Hong Kong Maritime Week cancelled
18:07 Vopak and BlackRock's GEPIF to acquire three industrial terminals from Dow on the U.S. Gulf Coast
17:52 Admiral Kasatonov frigate is heading to the main base of RF Navy’s the Northern fleet
17:26 Indian Register of Shipping receives recognition from US Coast Guard
17:23 ABP invests £370K to repair Ipswich river wall
16:50 Throughput of port Vyborg in 8M’2020 fell by 45% Y-o-Y
16:27 Multi-purpose oil spill response vessel to be fitted with Evac´s Cathelco marine growth prevention system.
16:11 Wasaline launch confirms growing ferry preference for ABB’s Azipod® electric propulsion
15:36 Multipurpose rescue vessel “Beysug” underwent trials of its fire fighting system
15:01 Throughput of port Primorsk in 8M’2020 fell by 16% Y-o-Y
14:38 Global Ports upgrades handling equipment at its Finnish terminals
14:15 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 8M’2020 fell by 6% Y-o-Y
13:49 Oboronlogistics' Sparta IV participates in the Northern delivery
13:02 Port of Tanjung Pelepas welcomes arrival of 4 latest quay cranes
12:44 Ships of RF Navy's Pacific fleet completed a four-day business call at the port of Muara
12:20 Throughput of Ust-Luga port in 8M’2020 remained flat YoY
12:01 MacGregor receives EUR 13 million orders from Asia and Scandinavia
11:15 Updated guidance issued for the safety of seafarers during pandemic
11:12 Busan Port set to reduce fine dusts by developing green transport equipment
10:51 Abu Dhabi Ports announces expansion of Khalifa Port is on track
10:49 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 8M’2020 fell by 2% YoY
10:17 Port of Helsinki throughput in 8M’2019 fell by 9.5% YoY
09:54 Oil prices rise at the prospect of new storm
09:38 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 14
09:26 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 8M’2020 grew by 5% Y-o-Y
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of September 11

2020 September 13

16:55 Toril Eidesvik joins Port of London Authority Board
16:17 PPA cargo volume in August rose year-on-year 3% to 60.5 million tonnes
15:42 Swedish flagged tanker FURE VEN becomes the first foreign flagged vessel to bunker LNG at a US port with Eagle LNG
15:08 The Port of Halifax receives the largest container vessel to call at a Canadian port
14:42 Kongsberg Maritime to design and equip an innovative new krill vessel for Rimfrost
13:21 DCI contracted to dredge New Mangalore Port
12:17 EU climate law: MEPs want to increase emission reductions target to 60% by 2030