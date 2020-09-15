2020 September 15 09:44

Arctic group of RF Navy's Northern Fleet entered East Siberian Sea

The Arctic group of ships and vessels of the Northern fleet under the command of the Deputy Commander of the fleet, Vice Admiral Oleg Golubev, entered the East Siberian sea, says press center of RF Defence Ministry. Recently, all ships and vessels passed the Sannikov Strait, separating the Islands of Kotelny and Maly Lyakhovsky. The ice situation in the area of operation of the group is favorable.

Earlier, the large anti-submarine ship "Severomorsk" and the large landing ship "Kondopoga" worked out a tactical exercise to protect the island and continental territories of Russia in the Arctic near the Yakut village of Tiksi on the coast of the Laptev sea.

The crews of ships and helicopters, together with the marines, worked out interaction during the landing of marine troops on the unequipped coast captured by the mock enemy and further defense of the bridgehead, as well as conducting raid operations in the far North and the Arctic.

After the exercise, the armored personnel carriers and two-link all-terrain vehicles were loaded onto the "Kondopoga" LLS and the ships headed East.

The next exercise to land a marine landing on an unequipped coast in the Arctic will take place in the Chukchi sea.

The tenth Arctic campaign of the group of ships and support vessels of the Northern fleet continues from August 5. To date, the North sea fleet has passed more than 3 thousand nautical miles and conducted more than 10 tactical and general ship combat exercises.