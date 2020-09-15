2020 September 15 09:25

Oil prices are in expectation of OPEC+ meeting

Brent prices are decreasing, Light futures are going up

As of September 15 (07:39 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures price declined by 0.08% to $39.58 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange climbed by 0.03% to $37.27 per barrel.



OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.