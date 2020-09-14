2020 September 14 17:52

Admiral Kasatonov frigate is heading to the main base of RF Navy’s the Northern fleet

The first serial frigate of the project 22350 "Admiral of the fleet Kasatonov", accepted into the Navy's combat structure on July 21, 2020, is sent to the main base of the Northern fleet. The ship is currently passing the Norwegian sea. His arrival in Severomorsk is expected tomorrow, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The frigate "Admiral of the fleet Kasatonov" was built at the "Severnaya Verf" shipyard in Saint Petersburg. It was laid down in 2010 and launched in 2014. At the end of 2018, he began factory sea trials, which took place in the area of responsibility of the Baltic and Northern fleets.

On the eve of the Navy Day on July 21, 2020, the St. Andrew's flag was solemnly raised on the frigate. The ship is part of the Northern fleet's missile ships division , the largest formation of surface ships of the Russian Navy, which also includes the heavy aircraft carrier "Admiral Kuznetsov", the heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser "Peter the Great", and the lead frigate project 22350 "Admiral Gorshkov", which is currently testing new missile weapons in the White sea.

In 2019 and 2020, the frigate Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov took part in the Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg. During the period of testing and the subsequent inter-fleet transition, the frigate passed more than 25 thousand nautical miles. In total the crew of the ship has been at sea for about six months.

During the testing period, the frigate fired 3 times with the Caliber missile system, 1 anti-aircraft missile launch, 14 artillery firings and 2 firings with naval anti-submarine weapons.