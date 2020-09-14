2020 September 14 16:11

Wasaline launch confirms growing ferry preference for ABB’s Azipod® electric propulsion

Taking only one week to install, Azipod® propulsion will ensure sustainable performance for Wasaline’s new ferry Aurora Botnia, while achieving up to four days of annual time savings due to operational efficiency, ABB said in its release.

The new ferry, launched by the Finnish shipyard Rauma Marine Constructions, will be operated by Wasaline on the world’s northernmost all-year passenger route between Vaasa in Finland and Umeå in Sweden. Entering service in 2021, Aurora Botnia will have the capacity to transport 800 passengers and up to 1,500 lane meters of trucks and cars, completing two round trips per day in high season.

Dubbed one of the world’s most environmentally passenger friendly ferries, the 150-meter vessel is equipped with the ice-class Azipod® electric propulsion to ensure the most efficient and sustainable operation in any conditions.

The innovative Azipod® electric propulsion system was delivered to the shipyard fully engineered and ready for immediate installation. It has been installed on the newbuild ferry by yard while supervised by the local ABB Marine & Ports commissioning team according to schedule, successfully gaining acceptance by yard, owner, and classification society.



The new vessel will run on low-emission liquefied natural gas and will benefit from greater environmental and efficiency gains due to the selection of ABB Azipod® propulsion with permanent magnet motor technology. Designed to meet Polar Code 6 criteria, the vessel’s pair of 5.8MW Azipod® units wherethe electric drive motor in a submerged pod outside the ship’s hull, can rotate through 360 degrees thereby increasing maneuverability. In addition to its proven ability to cut fuel consumption by up to 20 percent compared to traditional propulsion, Azipod® technology also improves the onboard experience for passengers and crew through its quiet-running and vibration-free operation.

ABB is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB’s success is driven by about 110,000 talented employees in over 100 countries.