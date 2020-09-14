2020 September 14 15:36

Multipurpose rescue vessel “Beysug” underwent trials of its fire fighting system

Nevsky Shipyard says it completed trials of the fire fighting system on the multipurpose rescue vessel “Beysug”.

After signing the acceptance act, the rescuer "Beysug" will face a variety of missions:

∙ stand by duty, rescue operation in areas of shipping, fishing, sea oil and gas fields according to the ship class;

∙ providing sea towing of vessels, floating objects and constructions in ice conditions and at open water, towing service of damaged vessel and objects to shelter area;

∙ search of and assistance to vessel is in dis-tress;

∙ search, rescue, evacuation and placing of people, providing first aid to injured persons;

∙ providing assistance at fire fighting at floating and coastal objects accessible from sea.

«Beysug» is equipped with FFS and water screen equipment, cranes, diving equipment, rescue and evacuation equipment, dynamic positioning systems, means of pumping liquids from floating objects, oil spill control equipment and other systems that allow performing emergency rescue operations.

All systems are checked during the vessel’s sea trials. So, on August 02, 2020, the vessel’s FFS was tested.

An autonomous special water fire fighting system with water cannons is provided for extinguishing fires at external facilities on the vessel

The composition of the system equipment corresponds to the PC FF2WS class .

A system of water screen is provided to protect the vessel from the thermal effects of a burning object (vessel, drilling rig, etc.).

The water screen system protects the vertical outer surfaces of the vessel's hull, including the superstructure and deckhouse, as well as the horizontal surfaces of the hull, while not interfering with visibility from the wheelhouse, fire and rescue operations control stations and remote-controlled carriage barrel platforms.