2020 September 14 13:49

Oboronlogistics' Sparta IV participates in the Northern delivery

In fulfillment of state contracts with the Ministry of defense of the Russian Federation for transportation to the Far North, Oboronlogistics LLC used ship Sparta IV from its own fleet, the company says in a press release.



From the ports of Murmansk and Arkhangelsk the ship delivers food, general cargo, construction materials, weapons, military equipment and fuel and lubricants to the Novaya Zemlya archipelago. In the opposite direction, scrap metal and decommissioned equipment are exported as part of the Arctic cleanup program.



The state contracts were concluded as part of the implementation of the decree of the Government of the Russian Federation on determining Oboronlogistics as the sole contractor delivering cargo to the Russian defense Ministry in the Arctic zone and the far Eastern region of the Russian Federation.



The modern and fast ship Sparta IV joined the Oboronlogistics fleet in may 2018. Sparta IV delivers containers, general and bulk cargo, as well as cargo requiring special conditions of transportation, loading and unloading, including perishable food, dangerous, heavy and oversized cargo.