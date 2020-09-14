2020 September 14 12:44

Ships of RF Navy's Pacific fleet completed a four-day business call at the port of Muara

Today, a detachment of warships of the Pacific fleet consisting of the large anti-submarine ships "Admiral Tributs" and "Admiral Vinogradov", and the large sea tanker "Boris Butoma" completed a four-day business call at the port of Muara (Brunei), where they replenished their water and fuel reserves, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The detachment of Pacific fleet left Vladivostok on August 1 to perform tasks in the Asia-Pacific region. Earlier, the ships made a business call to Sri-Lanka and took part in the joint Russian-Indian naval exercise "Indra-Navy-2020", which took place in the Bay of Bengal.