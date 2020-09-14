-
2020 September 14 12:20
Throughput of Ust-Luga port in 8M’2020 remained flat YoY
Handling of cargo carried by ferries and general cargo is on the rise with container throughput going down
In January-August 2020, the port of Ust-Luga handled 69,119,800 tonnes of cargo, which is flat, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.
Handling of dry bulk cargo climbed by 5% to 29,104,000 tonnes including 23,315,100 tonnes of coal and coke (+2%, year-on-year).
Handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 4% to 38,250,600 tonnes including 17,319,300 tonnes of crude oil (-6%) and 20,121,000 tonnes of oil products (+2%).
Handling of general cargo surged 2.2 times to 447,600 tonnes.
Handling of cargoes carried by ferries totaled 711,300 tonnes (+43%).
The port’s container throughput fell by 12% to 36,138 TEUs.
Ust-Luga port is situated practically at the border of the Russian Federation and the European Union. The deep water area of the port (17.5 m) together with the approach channel (3.7 km) make Ust-Luga port the only Russian port on the Baltic Sea capable of admitting dry-cargo vessels with the deadweight of up to 75,000 tonnes and liquid cargo carriers with the deadweight of up to 160,000 tonnes.
Port
Type of cargo
Throughput 2018, tonnes
Throughput 2019, tonnes
Throughput 2020, tonnes
2020 vs 2019, %
Port of Ust-Luga
TOTAL:
8,221.6
69,065.1
69,119.8
100%
DRY BULK CARGO including:
3,204.6
27,807.4
29,104.0
105%
Coal, coke
2,657.6
22,753.4
23,315.1
102%
Mineral fertilizers
294.5
2,571.3
3,383.8
132%
Other
252.5
2,482.7
2,405.1
97%
LOOSE CARGO, including:
0.0
0.0
20.1
growth
Other loose cargo
0.0
0.0
20.1
growth
TIMBER
52.7
393.5
282.9
72%
GENERAL CARGO including:
15.1
202.0
447.6
up 2.2 times
Ferrous metal
0.0
130.1
402.0
up 3.1 times
Packaged
0.4
4.3
10.1
up 2.4 times
Other
14.7
67.6
35.5
52%
CONTAINERS
56.8
391.1
303.4
78%
Total teus
6,836
40,995
36,138
88%
including refrigerated containers:
11
346
208
60%
CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES
70.0
498.4
711.3
143%
RO-RO CARGO
0.0
0.2
0.0
down
LIQUID BULK CARGO including:
4,822.4
39,772.5
38,250.6
96%
Crude oil
2,304.1
18,422.7
17,319.3
94%
Oil products
2,324.7
19,750.0
20,121.0
102%
Liquefied gas
193.6
1,599.7
810.3
51%
