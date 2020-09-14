2020 September 14 12:20

Throughput of Ust-Luga port in 8M’2020 remained flat YoY

Handling of cargo carried by ferries and general cargo is on the rise with container throughput going down

In January-August 2020, the port of Ust-Luga handled 69,119,800 tonnes of cargo, which is flat, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.



Handling of dry bulk cargo climbed by 5% to 29,104,000 tonnes including 23,315,100 tonnes of coal and coke (+2%, year-on-year).

Handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 4% to 38,250,600 tonnes including 17,319,300 tonnes of crude oil (-6%) and 20,121,000 tonnes of oil products (+2%).

Handling of general cargo surged 2.2 times to 447,600 tonnes.



Handling of cargoes carried by ferries totaled 711,300 tonnes (+43%).



The port’s container throughput fell by 12% to 36,138 TEUs.



Ust-Luga port is situated practically at the border of the Russian Federation and the European Union. The deep water area of the port (17.5 m) together with the approach channel (3.7 km) make Ust-Luga port the only Russian port on the Baltic Sea capable of admitting dry-cargo vessels with the deadweight of up to 75,000 tonnes and liquid cargo carriers with the deadweight of up to 160,000 tonnes.

Port Type of cargo Throughput 2018, tonnes Throughput 2019, tonnes Throughput 2020, tonnes 2020 vs 2019, %