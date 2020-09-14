2020 September 14 13:02

Port of Tanjung Pelepas welcomes arrival of 4 latest quay cranes

The purchase of the Super Post Panamax cranes forms part of PTP’s Asset Management Strategy, which aims to improve the efficiency in the terminal, by increasing container handling capacity, capability and reliability, whilst meeting its safety standards.

Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP), a member of the MMC Group, has welcomed 4 new ships to shore (STS) quay cranes as it continues its drive to optimise services and capacity.

The cranes have a lifting capacity of 65 tons, are 55.5m high, weigh 1,900 tons and are capable of handling containers over 24-rows across ultra large container vessels (ULVC).

PTP’s Chairman, Dato’ Sri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh said that a series of equipment purchased by PTP is to enable the port to receive these ultra large container vessels.

PTP’s Chief Executive Officer, Marco Neelsen, stated that the 4 cranes form part of a purchase agreement, signed with ZPMC, Shanghai in April 2019 for the supply of 8 ULCV STS quay cranes. The remaining 4 units are expected to be delivered in Q3 2020 to bring a total of 66 STS cranes in operation at PTP of which 24 are Triple-E compliant.

By investing in our state-of-the-art equipment, PTP will further establish its terminal as one of the best equipped and most technologically advanced terminals in the region.