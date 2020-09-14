2020 September 14 10:49

Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 8M’2020 fell by 2% YoY

Handling of liquid bulk cargo continues growing, handling of dry bulk cargo decreases

In January-August 2020, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 39.52 million tonnes of cargo (-2%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, transshipment of oil products grew by 17% to 7.61 tonnes, dry bulk cargo – fell by 10% to 5.22 million tonnes, handling of general cargo – down 3% to 7.92 million tonnes, transshipment of Ro-Ro cargo – down 14% to 725,900 tonnes, dry loose cargo – down 29% to 172,600 tonnes including 160,300 tonnes of timber (-43%).

The port’s container throughput fell by 6% to 1,407,945 TEUs.



In 2019, the port handled 59.87 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.22 mln TEUs.