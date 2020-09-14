  The version for the print

  2020 September 14

    Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 8M’2020 fell by 2% YoY

    Handling of liquid bulk cargo continues growing, handling of dry bulk cargo decreases

    In January-August 2020, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 39.52 million tonnes of cargo (-2%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, transshipment of oil products grew by 17% to 7.61 tonnes, dry bulk cargo – fell by 10% to 5.22 million tonnes, handling of general cargo – down 3% to 7.92 million tonnes, transshipment of Ro-Ro cargo – down 14% to 725,900 tonnes, dry loose cargo – down 29% to 172,600 tonnes including 160,300 tonnes of timber (-43%).

    The port’s container throughput fell by 6% to 1,407,945 TEUs.

    In 2019, the port handled 59.87 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.22 mln TEUs.

    Port

    Type of cargo

    Throughput thou t,

    2018

    Throughput thou t, 2019

    Throughput thou t, 2020

    2020 vs 2019

    Port of Saint-Petersburg                    TOTAL:

    4,976.8

    40,179.4

    39,523.3

    98%

    DRY BULK CARGO including:

    688.5

    5,795.9

    5,220.4

    90%

     

    Ore

    75.9

    506.0

    611.3

    121%

     

    Coal, coke

    40.9

    154.3

    39.1

    25%

     

    Mineral fertilizers

    571.7

    5,101.9

    4,478.4

    88%

     

    Other

    0.0

    33.7

    91.6

    up 2.7 times

     

    DRY LOOSE CARGO including:

    14.7

    241.6

    172.6

    71%

     

    Grain

    8.1

    209.3

    113.9

    54%

     

    Other

    6.6

    32.4

    58.7

    181%

     

    TIMBER

    38.8

    280.8

    160.3

    57%

     

    GENERAL CARGO including:

    1,072.4

    8,162.1

    7,922.8

    97%

     

    Ferrous metal

    445.5

    3,411.6

    3,580.1

    105%

     

    Non-ferrous metal

    141.2

    933.5

    648.8

    70%

     

    Metal scrap

    111.9

    1,085.8

    1,197.5

    110%

     

    Packaged

    147.8

    1,050.9

    1,033.6

    98%

     

    Reefer

    90.3

    789.3

    677.9

    86%

     

    including fish

    28.6

    192.0

    139.2

    73%

     

    Other

    135.6

    891.0

    784.8

    88%

     

    CONTAINERS

    2,196.2

    18,312.0

    17,701.9

    97%

     

    Total teus

    179,111

    1,504,901

    1,407,945

    94%

     

    including refrigerated containers:

    16,846

    181,840

    178,720

    98%

     

    CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES

    0.1

    28.5

    0.7

    2%

     

    RO-RO

    113.8

    844.8

    725.9

    86%

     

    LIQUID BULK CARGO including:

    852.3

    6,513.7

    7,618.7

    117%

     

    Oil products

    852.3

    6,513.7

    7,618.7
