2020 September 14 10:49
Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 8M’2020 fell by 2% YoY
Handling of liquid bulk cargo continues growing, handling of dry bulk cargo decreases
In January-August 2020, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 39.52 million tonnes of cargo (-2%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, transshipment of oil products grew by 17% to 7.61 tonnes, dry bulk cargo – fell by 10% to 5.22 million tonnes, handling of general cargo – down 3% to 7.92 million tonnes, transshipment of Ro-Ro cargo – down 14% to 725,900 tonnes, dry loose cargo – down 29% to 172,600 tonnes including 160,300 tonnes of timber (-43%).
The port’s container throughput fell by 6% to 1,407,945 TEUs.
In 2019, the port handled 59.87 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.22 mln TEUs.
Port
Type of cargo
Throughput thou t,
2018
Throughput thou t, 2019
Throughput thou t, 2020
2020 vs 2019
Port of Saint-Petersburg TOTAL:
4,976.8
40,179.4
39,523.3
98%
DRY BULK CARGO including:
688.5
5,795.9
5,220.4
90%
Ore
75.9
506.0
611.3
121%
Coal, coke
40.9
154.3
39.1
25%
Mineral fertilizers
571.7
5,101.9
4,478.4
88%
Other
0.0
33.7
91.6
up 2.7 times
DRY LOOSE CARGO including:
14.7
241.6
172.6
71%
Grain
8.1
209.3
113.9
54%
Other
6.6
32.4
58.7
181%
TIMBER
38.8
280.8
160.3
57%
GENERAL CARGO including:
1,072.4
8,162.1
7,922.8
97%
Ferrous metal
445.5
3,411.6
3,580.1
105%
Non-ferrous metal
141.2
933.5
648.8
70%
Metal scrap
111.9
1,085.8
1,197.5
110%
Packaged
147.8
1,050.9
1,033.6
98%
Reefer
90.3
789.3
677.9
86%
including fish
28.6
192.0
139.2
73%
Other
135.6
891.0
784.8
88%
CONTAINERS
2,196.2
18,312.0
17,701.9
97%
Total teus
179,111
1,504,901
1,407,945
94%
including refrigerated containers:
16,846
181,840
178,720
98%
CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES
0.1
28.5
0.7
2%
RO-RO
113.8
844.8
725.9
86%
LIQUID BULK CARGO including:
852.3
6,513.7
7,618.7
117%
Oil products
852.3
6,513.7
7,618.7
