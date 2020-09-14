  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 14 10:17

    Port of Helsinki throughput in 8M’2019 fell by 9.5% YoY

    In January-August 2020, the Port of Helsinki (Finland) handled 8.7 million tonnes of cargo (-9.5% %, year-on-year), the port authority says. According to the statement, handling of dry bulk cargo fell by 11.6% to 853,250 tonnes, container throughput – by 5.9% to 337,900 TEUs. Turnover of trucks and semitrailers declined by 1.4% to 394,000 units.

    In the reporting period, passenger traffic fell by 53% to 3.48 million people.

    The number of ship calls dropped by 14.6% to 4,641 units.

    The Port of Helsinki is one of the largest ports in Finland, the largest passenger port and the third largest in the Baltic Sea. The Port of Helsinki accounts for 77% of Finland's passenger traffic. In 2019, the port handled 14.42 mln t of cargo.

