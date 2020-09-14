  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 14 09:54

    Oil prices rise at the prospect of new storm

    Oil prices climbed by 0.3%-0.62%

    As of September 14 (07:48 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures price climbed by 0.3% to $39.95 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange climbed by 0.62% to $37.56 per barrel.

    OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

2020 September 14

18:37 Hong Kong Maritime Week cancelled
18:07 Vopak and BlackRock's GEPIF to acquire three industrial terminals from Dow on the U.S. Gulf Coast
17:52 Admiral Kasatonov frigate is heading to the main base of RF Navy’s the Northern fleet
17:26 Indian Register of Shipping receives recognition from US Coast Guard
17:23 ABP invests £370K to repair Ipswich river wall
16:50 Throughput of port Vyborg in 8M’2020 fell by 45% Y-o-Y
16:27 Multi-purpose oil spill response vessel to be fitted with Evac´s Cathelco marine growth prevention system.
16:11 Wasaline launch confirms growing ferry preference for ABB’s Azipod® electric propulsion
15:36 Multipurpose rescue vessel “Beysug” underwent trials of its fire fighting system
15:01 Throughput of port Primorsk in 8M’2020 fell by 16% Y-o-Y
14:38 Global Ports upgrades handling equipment at its Finnish terminals
14:15 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 8M’2020 fell by 6% Y-o-Y
13:49 Oboronlogistics' Sparta IV participates in the Northern delivery
13:02 Port of Tanjung Pelepas welcomes arrival of 4 latest quay cranes
12:44 Ships of RF Navy's Pacific fleet completed a four-day business call at the port of Muara
12:20 Throughput of Ust-Luga port in 8M’2020 remained flat YoY
12:01 MacGregor receives EUR 13 million orders from Asia and Scandinavia
11:15 Updated guidance issued for the safety of seafarers during pandemic
11:12 Busan Port set to reduce fine dusts by developing green transport equipment
10:51 Abu Dhabi Ports announces expansion of Khalifa Port is on track
10:49 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 8M’2020 fell by 2% YoY
10:17 Port of Helsinki throughput in 8M’2019 fell by 9.5% YoY
09:38 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 14
09:26 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 8M’2020 grew by 5% Y-o-Y
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of September 11

2020 September 13

16:55 Toril Eidesvik joins Port of London Authority Board
16:17 PPA cargo volume in August rose year-on-year 3% to 60.5 million tonnes
15:42 Swedish flagged tanker FURE VEN becomes the first foreign flagged vessel to bunker LNG at a US port with Eagle LNG
15:08 The Port of Halifax receives the largest container vessel to call at a Canadian port
14:42 Kongsberg Maritime to design and equip an innovative new krill vessel for Rimfrost
13:21 DCI contracted to dredge New Mangalore Port
12:17 EU climate law: MEPs want to increase emission reductions target to 60% by 2030
11:31 Sanmar delivers another tug to Somaliland Port Authority

2020 September 12

15:06 IEA report: Transforming the power sector alone will only get the world one-third of the way to net-zero emissions
13:32 MOL to provide long-term contributions to the environment and the society of Mauritius after Wakashio incident
12:43 Interasia Lines expands fleet with Topaz-class boxship duo
11:23 WSC: An EU ETS for shipping would undermine a global GHG solution
10:47 Ports reveal huge scale of industry environmental efforts

2020 September 11

18:07 Wight Shipyard delivers four ferry simultaneous build to Malta
17:55 Nordic Engineering and Petrobalt designed 6-8 MW port icebreaker
17:21 MSC's vessel makes the first call on new Russian service
17:21 Roxtec enables metal pipe sealing without welding onboard marine vessels and offshore platforms
17:08 Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia approves 16 ports for regional regulation of tariffs
16:33 Gothenburg City Council to finance the Skandia Gateway project
16:10 New benchmarking concept will dominate Shipping KPI
15:44 Rosmorport’s three new tugboats commence operation in Vladivostok and Vostochny seaports
15:03 HHLA makes new step to the climate neutrality
14:31 Throughput of Russian seaports in 8M’2020 declined by 2.4% (detalization)
14:12 Aker Solutions secures maintenance and modifications work for ConocoPhillips in Norway
14:09 VaninoTransUgol puts into operation first turn of its coal terminal in Muchke Bay (video)
13:30 Tallink Grupp's vessel Victoria I connected to shore power in Tallinn Old City Harbour
13:05 Giant DFDS ship makes peak call at North Sea Port
12:48 RF Navy’s anti-submarine ship conducted exercises in the Mediterranean Sea
12:26 Detachment of warships of RF Navy’s Pacific fleet arrived in Brunei
12:05 International Port Community Systems Association welcomes Bulgarian Ports Infrastructure Company as new member
11:39 Krasnoye Sormovo delivers Pola Marina, dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
11:10 ICTSI Argentina handles imports for La Plata logistics hub
10:24 Konecranes wins order for fleet of Konecranes Noell Sprinter Carriers
10:11 Bunker prices continue decreasing at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)