2020 September 14 09:54

Oil prices rise at the prospect of new storm

Oil prices climbed by 0.3%-0.62%

As of September 14 (07:48 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures price climbed by 0.3% to $39.95 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange climbed by 0.62% to $37.56 per barrel.



OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.