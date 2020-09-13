2020 September 13 16:55

Toril Eidesvik joins Port of London Authority Board

The Port of London Authority (PLA) has appointed Toril Eidesvik as non-executive director of the Board. Toril Eidesvik has more than a decade’s experience in the shipping industry, having worked as chief executive of reefer shipping company Green Reefers, general ship supply company Seven Seas and cargo handling equipment supplier TTS Group (now Nekkar). Toril replaces Annette Malm Justad, who stepped down from the PLA Board after six years’ service.



Commenting on the appointment, PLA chairman, Christopher Rodrigues CBE, said:



“The members of the PLA board bring a diverse range of experience to the business which helps us shape and steer the organisation to the long-term benefit of stakeholders. I am delighted that Toril is joining us. Taking over from Annette, her experience will ensure that the needs and interests of shipping stakeholders continue to be represented around the table.”



Toril has extensive board experience from several shipping related companies and is presently a board member of Solstad Offshore and Eksportfinans. She holds a Master of Law from the University of Oslo, worked as a lawyer for the first nine years of her career, firstly within a private law firm and later within the legal department of a bank.