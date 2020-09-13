  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 13 15:42

    Swedish flagged tanker FURE VEN becomes the first foreign flagged vessel to bunker LNG at a US port with Eagle LNG

    FURE VEN, a dual-fuelled vessel owned and operated by Furetank of Donsö, Sweden, a global leader in the development of efficient and environmentally friendly product & chemical tankers, has become the first non-U.S. flagged vessel to bunker LNG in the United States with LNG sourced by Eagle LNG. Eagle LNG Partners, a pioneer in small-scale LNG and an LNG bunker supplier, is the first company to deliver LNG bunker fuel to a foreign flagged vessel. This milestone paves the way for more internationally trading vessels to bunker at Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT), marking the latest tangible demonstration of LNG as a safe and reliable fuel solution. It also builds confidence in the case for LNG to help the shipping industry meet increasingly stringent environmental regulations, while still generating substantial cost savings.

    “We note with pleasure that LNG bunkering is becoming available in more and more places, not least the U.S., and we are confident that investing in the V-series particularly contributes to a cleaner environment worldwide.”

    On Tuesday, 1 September 2020, the 18,000 DWT vessel transited the St. Johns River, calling at JAXPORT’s Talleyrand Marine Terminal, which serves Crowley Maritime Corporation. Eagle LNG Partners safely transferred 225 metric tonnes of LNG to the vessel from their on-site storage facility, with the bunkering evolution taking less than seven hours to complete. The tanker was laden with renewable diesel cargo for Preem, the largest petroleum and biofuels company headquartered in Sweden.

    GAC Group, a global provider of integrated shipping, logistics and marine services with Swedish heritage, assisted all parties by broking the LNG fuel and providing ship agency services to the vessel during her voyage across the Atlantic Ocean. This is the first time in its history that GAC’s Bunker Fuels division has secured a deal to supply LNG as a marine fuel.

    FURE VEN is one of Furetank’s V-Series, a new generation of product & chemical tankers introduced in 2018, which leverage innovative design features and LNG to deliver a fuel reduction of approximately 40%. These climate smart vessels have also achieved substantial reductions in emissions - 55% less CO2, 86% less NOx, 99% less SOx and 99% less particulate matter (PM) - compared to vessels of the same size, of earlier designs. According to a study from the Swedish Environmental Research Institute in 2017, these reductions achieved by FURE VEN during this voyage alone have been calculated as an economic savings for the global community of over $200,000, thanks to a reduction in the negative impacts of climate change and air pollution on human health and agriculture. If liquefied biogas was bunkered, then CO2 emissions would be eliminated completely.

    Lars Höglund, CEO of Furetank, said: “As early as 2014, Furetank decided to convert one of our vessels to LNG propulsion. Backed by the encouraging effects thereof, we developed the V-series, a vessel design with drastically lowered emissions and fuel consumption. These vessels have already reduced CO2 emissions beyond the IMO target of a 50% reduction by 2050.

    “We note with pleasure that LNG bunkering is becoming available in more and more places, not least the U.S., and we are confident that investing in the V-series particularly contributes to a cleaner environment worldwide.”

    Sean Lalani, President of Eagle LNG, said: “As a pioneer in LNG bunkering and a global leader in small-scale LNG, the team at Eagle LNG is proud to have partnered with the trailblazers at Furetank and GAC, along with numerous crucial stakeholders including JAXPORT, Crowley Maritime and the U.S. Coast Guard, to safely accomplish this first-ever LNG bunkering of a foreign flagged tanker in the United States. It is only fitting that this first bunkering in the United States happen in Jacksonville where JAXPORT, local officials and the community have embraced the shipping industry’s transition to the more sustainable, affordable LNG.

    “Were it not for the pioneering spirit of our partners at Crowley Maritime, with whom we have already safely completed over 100 bunkering events, and the vision of Chairman and CEO Tom Crowley, this historic milestone for LNG bunkering globally and for North Florida would not have been possible,” continued Lalani. “We look forward to utilizing our experience and assets to bunker more international vessels from this facility and our future operations in the Caribbean Basin in the coming months and years. Thank you to the innovators at Furetank and GAC for entrusting us with executing this monumental milestone.”

    Nicholas Browne, GAC Bunker Fuels’ Global Director, said: “We are proud to have worked alongside Furetank and Eagle LNG to deliver the safe and successful refuelling of FURE VEN in Jacksonville. Like Furetank and Eagle LNG, GAC wants to do more than simply follow the development of environmentally friendly shipping – we want to play an active role in creating and facilitating the transition.

    “As an integrated service provider for all types of vessels, including LNG carriers, GAC is uniquely positioned to deliver its first LNG bunker supply to the FURE VEN, and we are actively being engaged by many of our shipping principals to support their adoption of LNG as a marine fuel.”

    About Furetank

    Headquartered in Donsö, Furetank Rederi AB is an integrated ship owning company focused on the North European petroleum products trade since the early 1950’s. Owned by the Höglund family, with historical roots in shipping since the 17th century, Furetank has invested in five highly specialized 18,000dwt dual-fuel product & chemical tankers, built at Avic Dingheng Shipyard in China. Together with their partners Älvtank and Thun Tankers, the series will ultimately comprise eight sister vessels operating in the Gothia Tanker Alliance.

    About Eagle LNG

    Eagle LNG is a privately held and operated portfolio company of The Energy & Minerals Group. Eagle LNG provides affordable, efficient and clean-burning energy. It develops small-scale LNG solutions and turn-key project development providing fuel for marine industries as well as full-suite power generation solutions in the Caribbean and Central America. Eagle LNG is based in Houston, Texas.

    About GAC Group

    GAC is a global provider of integrated shipping, logistics and marine services. Emphasising world-class performance, a long-term approach, innovation, ethics and a strong human touch, GAC delivers a flexible and value-adding portfolio to help customers achieve their strategic goals. Established since 1956, the privately-owned group employs over 9,000 people in more than 300 offices worldwide.

Другие новости по темам: LNG bunkering  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 September 13

16:55 Toril Eidesvik joins Port of London Authority Board
16:17 PPA cargo volume in August rose year-on-year 3% to 60.5 million tonnes
15:42 Swedish flagged tanker FURE VEN becomes the first foreign flagged vessel to bunker LNG at a US port with Eagle LNG
15:08 The Port of Halifax receives the largest container vessel to call at a Canadian port
14:42 Kongsberg Maritime to design and equip an innovative new krill vessel for Rimfrost
13:21 DCI contracted to dredge New Mangalore Port
12:17 EU climate law: MEPs want to increase emission reductions target to 60% by 2030
11:31 Sanmar delivers another tug to Somaliland Port Authority

2020 September 12

15:06 IEA report: Transforming the power sector alone will only get the world one-third of the way to net-zero emissions
13:32 MOL to provide long-term contributions to the environment and the society of Mauritius after Wakashio incident
12:43 Interasia Lines expands fleet with Topaz-class boxship duo
11:23 WSC: An EU ETS for shipping would undermine a global GHG solution
10:47 Ports reveal huge scale of industry environmental efforts

2020 September 11

18:07 Wight Shipyard delivers four ferry simultaneous build to Malta
17:55 Nordic Engineering and Petrobalt designed 6-8 MW port icebreaker
17:21 Roxtec enables metal pipe sealing without welding onboard marine vessels and offshore platforms
17:21 MSC's vessel makes the first call on new Russian service
17:08 Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia approves 16 ports for regional regulation of tariffs
16:33 Gothenburg City Council to finance the Skandia Gateway project
16:10 New benchmarking concept will dominate Shipping KPI
15:44 Rosmorport’s three new tugboats commence operation in Vladivostok and Vostochny seaports
15:03 HHLA makes new step to the climate neutrality
14:31 Throughput of Russian seaports in 8M’2020 declined by 2.4% (detalization)
14:12 Aker Solutions secures maintenance and modifications work for ConocoPhillips in Norway
14:09 VaninoTransUgol puts into operation first turn of its coal terminal in Muchke Bay (video)
13:30 Tallink Grupp's vessel Victoria I connected to shore power in Tallinn Old City Harbour
13:05 Giant DFDS ship makes peak call at North Sea Port
12:48 RF Navy’s anti-submarine ship conducted exercises in the Mediterranean Sea
12:26 Detachment of warships of RF Navy’s Pacific fleet arrived in Brunei
12:05 International Port Community Systems Association welcomes Bulgarian Ports Infrastructure Company as new member
11:39 Krasnoye Sormovo delivers Pola Marina, dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
11:10 ICTSI Argentina handles imports for La Plata logistics hub
10:24 Konecranes wins order for fleet of Konecranes Noell Sprinter Carriers
10:11 Bunker prices continue decreasing at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:50 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic in 8M’2020 grew by 3.3% YoY
09:48 LR awards Digital Twin Ready AiP to HHI for gas containment tank
09:33 Oil prices decrease in response to information about US reserves
09:25 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 11
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of July 10

2020 September 10

18:12 Port of Long Beach posts results for August 2020
18:01 Throughput of Russian seaports in 8M’2020 fell by 2.4% Y-o-Y
17:32 Saint-Petersburg to host 7th Festival of Icebreakers on 19-20 September 2020
16:57 Initial startup of main engine held on Vladimir Monomakh tanker built by Zvezda
16:05 ​Hapag-Lloyd joins the Global Industry Alliance for Marine Biosafety
15:59 Dredging works planned for navigation season of 2020 completed in Ob Basin of Russia's IWW
15:38 MABUX releases Bunker Weekly Review
15:33 Maritime Cyber Security Virtual Summit is scheduled for 2021
15:10 Digitalisation of the Oceans Virtual Summit is slated for 7 December 2020
14:48 Shipping & the Blue Economy Virtual Summit to be delivered live online on 23-24 September 2020
14:15 Dutch National Fund for Green Investments gives major impetus to a stronger, more innovative economy
13:52 More countries impose restrictions on scrubber discharge water
13:29 Bunker prices are going down in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:01 Van Oord successfully applies Atlantis tubes at Fish Migration River project
12:43 Flag-raising ceremony held for hybrid workboats, Anatoly Klimov and Viktor Vorotylo
12:24 TT-Line offers passengers reliable, fast internet with Nowhere Networks
12:01 APM Terminals Mumbai set to improve efficiency and customer experience with tech upgrade
11:47 BlueWater Reporting issues liner shipping profitability report
11:45 THE Alliance announces COVID-19 response measures for October 2020
11:26 ASW Alexander Otrakovsky completes Arctic expedition
11:08 Crews of Vice Admiral Kulakov LAS and Akademik Pashin tanker conducted exercise in Mediterranean sea