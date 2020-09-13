2020 September 13 13:21

DCI contracted to dredge New Mangalore Port

Visakhapatnam, September 11: Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCI) has participated in a global tender for “Post monsoon maintenance dredging at New Mangalore Port for the years 2020-21, 2021-22 & 2022-23” invited by New Mangalore Port (NMPT), Karnataka during May 2020. DCI has successfully bagged the project under open tender and has been awarded with the work.



The project involves Maintenance Dredging for a period of three years w.e.f. 2020-21 at a cost of Rs. 111.22 Cr. Estimated annual dredging quantity is about 6.50 Million Cum and the work shall be carried out from October to January each year.



This is the second successive maintenance dredging project grabbed by DCI on open tender basis after recently winning the SNC-Kochi maintenance dredging tender. DCI is also carrying out maintenance dredging at Major Ports like Kolkata, Paradip, Visakhapatnam, JNPT (Mumbai), MPT (Goa) and Cochin.