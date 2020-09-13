  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 13 12:17

    EU climate law: MEPs want to increase emission reductions target to 60% by 2030

    Environment Committee MEPs voted to make climate neutrality obligatory by 2050 in both EU and member states and call for a more ambitious 2030 emissions reduction target. On Friday, the Committee on Environment, Public Health and Food Safety adopted their report on the EU climate law with 46 votes for, 18 against and 17 abstentions.

    MEPs support the EU climate law’s overall aim to enshrine the climate neutrality goal by 2050 in EU legislation but at the same time, they request a more ambitious 2030 target. They call for emissions to be reduced by 60% in 2030 compared to 1990, instead of “at least 50% towards 55%”, as the Commission proposed. They also want an interim target for 2040 to be proposed by the Commission following an impact assessment, to ensure the EU is on track to reach its 2050 target.

    The trajectory to climate neutrality

    MEPs call on the Commission to propose by 31 May 2023 a trajectory at EU level on how to reach carbon neutrality in 2050 through the ordinary decision-making procedure. The trajectory shall be reviewed after each stocktake at global level.

    MEPs also request that the Commission assesses and proposes amendments to all relevant EU legislation that contributes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. They also want the Commission to issue a report every two years on the progress made by EU and member states towards achieving the climate targets. An independent scientific body should also be created to monitor progress.

    Both EU and all member states must achieve 2050 goal

    Contrary to the Commission’s proposal, MEPs also want both the EU and all member states individually to become climate neutral by 2050 and call for sufficient EU and member state financing to do so. In addition, MEPs say both the EU and member states should be climate negative after 2050, meaning that they must remove more greenhouse gases than they emit.

    The EU and member states must also phase out all direct and indirect fossil fuel subsidies by 31 December 2025 at the latest, underlining the need to continue efforts to combat energy poverty.

    Finally, MEPs include a review article to ensure that the climate law remains aligned with efforts to limit the increase in temperature to 1.5°C, in accordance with the Paris Agreement.

    Quote

    After the vote, Parliament rapporteur Jytte Guteland (S&D, Sweden) said: “The adoption of the report sends a clear message to the European Commission and the EU Council in light of the upcoming negotiations: we expect all Member States to achieve climate neutrality by 2050 at the latest and we need strong interim targets in 2030 and 2040 for the EU as well to achieve this.

    I’m also satisfied with the inclusion of a greenhouse gas budget, which sets out the total remaining quantity of greenhouse gas emissions as CO2 equivalent that could be emitted until 2050 at the latest, without putting at risk the Union’s commitments under the Paris Agreement.”

    Next steps

    Parliament will vote on its first reading during the 5 - 8 October plenary session, after which it is ready to start negotiations with member states.

    Background

    The European Commission in March 2020 proposed a European climate law that would make it a legal requirement for the EU to become climate-neutral by 2050. This follows the December 2019 European Council decision to endorse the 2050 climate-neutrality objective. The proposal is a central part of the European Green Deal unveiled by Commission President von der Leyen in a plenary debate in December.

    Parliament has long advocated for an ambitious climate change policy and has played an important role in pushing for more ambitious EU climate legislation and declared a climate emergency on 29 November 2019.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 September 13

16:55 Toril Eidesvik joins Port of London Authority Board
16:17 PPA cargo volume in August rose year-on-year 3% to 60.5 million tonnes
15:42 Swedish flagged tanker FURE VEN becomes the first foreign flagged vessel to bunker LNG at a US port with Eagle LNG
15:08 The Port of Halifax receives the largest container vessel to call at a Canadian port
14:42 Kongsberg Maritime to design and equip an innovative new krill vessel for Rimfrost
13:21 DCI contracted to dredge New Mangalore Port
12:17 EU climate law: MEPs want to increase emission reductions target to 60% by 2030
11:31 Sanmar delivers another tug to Somaliland Port Authority

2020 September 12

15:06 IEA report: Transforming the power sector alone will only get the world one-third of the way to net-zero emissions
13:32 MOL to provide long-term contributions to the environment and the society of Mauritius after Wakashio incident
12:43 Interasia Lines expands fleet with Topaz-class boxship duo
11:23 WSC: An EU ETS for shipping would undermine a global GHG solution
10:47 Ports reveal huge scale of industry environmental efforts

2020 September 11

18:07 Wight Shipyard delivers four ferry simultaneous build to Malta
17:55 Nordic Engineering and Petrobalt designed 6-8 MW port icebreaker
17:21 Roxtec enables metal pipe sealing without welding onboard marine vessels and offshore platforms
17:21 MSC's vessel makes the first call on new Russian service
17:08 Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia approves 16 ports for regional regulation of tariffs
16:33 Gothenburg City Council to finance the Skandia Gateway project
16:10 New benchmarking concept will dominate Shipping KPI
15:44 Rosmorport’s three new tugboats commence operation in Vladivostok and Vostochny seaports
15:03 HHLA makes new step to the climate neutrality
14:31 Throughput of Russian seaports in 8M’2020 declined by 2.4% (detalization)
14:12 Aker Solutions secures maintenance and modifications work for ConocoPhillips in Norway
14:09 VaninoTransUgol puts into operation first turn of its coal terminal in Muchke Bay (video)
13:30 Tallink Grupp's vessel Victoria I connected to shore power in Tallinn Old City Harbour
13:05 Giant DFDS ship makes peak call at North Sea Port
12:48 RF Navy’s anti-submarine ship conducted exercises in the Mediterranean Sea
12:26 Detachment of warships of RF Navy’s Pacific fleet arrived in Brunei
12:05 International Port Community Systems Association welcomes Bulgarian Ports Infrastructure Company as new member
11:39 Krasnoye Sormovo delivers Pola Marina, dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
11:10 ICTSI Argentina handles imports for La Plata logistics hub
10:24 Konecranes wins order for fleet of Konecranes Noell Sprinter Carriers
10:11 Bunker prices continue decreasing at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:50 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic in 8M’2020 grew by 3.3% YoY
09:48 LR awards Digital Twin Ready AiP to HHI for gas containment tank
09:33 Oil prices decrease in response to information about US reserves
09:25 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 11
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of July 10

2020 September 10

18:12 Port of Long Beach posts results for August 2020
18:01 Throughput of Russian seaports in 8M’2020 fell by 2.4% Y-o-Y
17:32 Saint-Petersburg to host 7th Festival of Icebreakers on 19-20 September 2020
16:57 Initial startup of main engine held on Vladimir Monomakh tanker built by Zvezda
16:05 ​Hapag-Lloyd joins the Global Industry Alliance for Marine Biosafety
15:59 Dredging works planned for navigation season of 2020 completed in Ob Basin of Russia's IWW
15:38 MABUX releases Bunker Weekly Review
15:33 Maritime Cyber Security Virtual Summit is scheduled for 2021
15:10 Digitalisation of the Oceans Virtual Summit is slated for 7 December 2020
14:48 Shipping & the Blue Economy Virtual Summit to be delivered live online on 23-24 September 2020
14:15 Dutch National Fund for Green Investments gives major impetus to a stronger, more innovative economy
13:52 More countries impose restrictions on scrubber discharge water
13:29 Bunker prices are going down in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:01 Van Oord successfully applies Atlantis tubes at Fish Migration River project
12:43 Flag-raising ceremony held for hybrid workboats, Anatoly Klimov and Viktor Vorotylo
12:24 TT-Line offers passengers reliable, fast internet with Nowhere Networks
12:01 APM Terminals Mumbai set to improve efficiency and customer experience with tech upgrade
11:47 BlueWater Reporting issues liner shipping profitability report
11:45 THE Alliance announces COVID-19 response measures for October 2020
11:26 ASW Alexander Otrakovsky completes Arctic expedition
11:08 Crews of Vice Admiral Kulakov LAS and Akademik Pashin tanker conducted exercise in Mediterranean sea