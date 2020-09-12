  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 12 15:06

    IEA report: Transforming the power sector alone will only get the world one-third of the way to net-zero emissions

    A major effort to develop and deploy clean energy technologies worldwide is urgently needed to meet international energy and climate goals, particularly in order to reduce carbon emissions from areas beyond the power sector such as transport, buildings and industry, according to a new IEA report released September 10.

    With global carbon emissions at unacceptably high levels, structural changes to the energy system are required to achieve the rapid and lasting decline in emissions called for by the world’s shared climate targets. The IEA’s Energy Technology Perspectives 2020 – the first core ETP report for three years following a revamp of the series – analyses more than 800 different technology options to assess what would need to happen to reach net-zero emissions by 2070 while ensuring a resilient and secure energy system.

    It finds that transitioning just the power sector to clean energy would get the world only one-third of the way to net-zero emissions. Completing the journey will require devoting far more attention to the transport, industry and buildings sectors, which today account for about 55% of CO2 emissions from the energy system. Much greater use of electricity in these sectors – for powering electric vehicles, recycling metals, heating buildings and many other tasks – can make the single largest contribution to reaching net-zero emissions, according to the report, although many more technologies will be needed.

    “Despite the difficulties caused by the Covid-19 crisis, several recent developments give us grounds for increasing optimism about the world’s ability to accelerate clean energy transitions and reach its energy and climate goals. Still, major issues remain. This new IEA report not only shows the scale of the challenge but also offers vital guidance for overcoming it,” said Dr Fatih Birol, the IEA’s Executive Director.

    “Solar is leading renewables to new heights in markets across the globe, ultralow interest rates can help finance a growing number of clean energy projects, more governments and companies are throwing their weight behind these critical technologies, and all-important energy innovation may be about to take off,” Dr Birol said. “However, we need even more countries and businesses to get on board, we need to redouble efforts to bring energy access to all those who currently lack it, and we need to tackle emissions from the vast amounts of existing energy infrastructure in use worldwide that threaten to put our shared goals out of reach.”

    Energy Technology Perspectives 2020 (ETP 2020) examines how to address the challenge of long-lasting energy assets already operating around the world – including inefficient coal power plants, steel mills and cement kilns, most of which were recently built in emerging Asian economies and could operate for decades to come. It finds that the power sector and heavy industry sectors together account for about 60% of emissions today from existing energy infrastructure. That share climbs to nearly 100% in 2050 if no action is taken to manage the existing assets’ emissions, underscoring the need for the rapid development of technologies such as hydrogen and carbon capture.

    Ensuring that new clean energy technologies are available in time for key investment decisions will be critical. In heavy industries, for example, strategically timed investments could help avoid around 40% of cumulative emissions from existing infrastructure in these sectors. Accelerated innovation is crucial for this – and for scaling up the clean energy technologies needed across the energy system.

    Hydrogen is expected to play a large and varied role in helping the world reach net-zero emissions by forming a bridge between the power sector and industries where the direct use of electricity would be challenging, such as steel and shipping. In the IEA’s Sustainable Development Scenario – a pathway for reaching international energy and climate goals – the global capacity of electrolysers, which produce hydrogen from water and electricity, expands to 3 300 gigawatts in 2070, from 0.2 gigawatts today. In 2070, these electrolysers consume twice the amount of electricity that China generates today. Carbon capture is also employed across a range of sectors in the Sustainable Development Scenario, including the production of synthetic fuels and some low-carbon hydrogen. And modern bioenergy directly replaces fossil fuels in areas like transport and offsets emissions indirectly through its combined use with carbon capture.

    The blistering pace of technological transformation that would be necessary for the world to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 is explored in the report’s Faster Innovation Case. It finds that to meet the huge increase in demand for electricity, additions of renewable power capacity would need to average around four times the current annual record, which was reached in 2019.

    Governments need to play an outsized role in accelerating clean energy transitions towards meeting international goals, according to ETP 2020. The report highlights core areas that policy makers need to make sure they address. And it notes that economic stimulus measures in response to the Covid-19 crisis offer a key opportunity to take urgent action that could boost the economy while supporting clean energy and climate goals.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 September 12

15:06 IEA report: Transforming the power sector alone will only get the world one-third of the way to net-zero emissions
13:32 MOL to provide long-term contributions to the environment and the society of Mauritius after Wakashio incident
12:43 Interasia Lines expands fleet with Topaz-class boxship duo
11:23 WSC: An EU ETS for shipping would undermine a global GHG solution
10:47 Ports reveal huge scale of industry environmental efforts

2020 September 11

18:07 Wight Shipyard delivers four ferry simultaneous build to Malta
17:55 Nordic Engineering and Petrobalt designed 6-8 MW port icebreaker
17:21 Roxtec enables metal pipe sealing without welding onboard marine vessels and offshore platforms
17:21 MSC's vessel makes the first call on new Russian service
17:08 Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia approves 16 ports for regional regulation of tariffs
16:33 Gothenburg City Council to finance the Skandia Gateway project
16:10 New benchmarking concept will dominate Shipping KPI
15:44 Rosmorport’s three new tugboats commence operation in Vladivostok and Vostochny seaports
15:03 HHLA makes new step to the climate neutrality
14:31 Throughput of Russian seaports in 8M’2020 declined by 2.4% (detalization)
14:12 Aker Solutions secures maintenance and modifications work for ConocoPhillips in Norway
14:09 VaninoTransUgol puts into operation first turn of its coal terminal in Muchke Bay (video)
13:30 Tallink Grupp's vessel Victoria I connected to shore power in Tallinn Old City Harbour
13:05 Giant DFDS ship makes peak call at North Sea Port
12:48 RF Navy’s anti-submarine ship conducted exercises in the Mediterranean Sea
12:26 Detachment of warships of RF Navy’s Pacific fleet arrived in Brunei
12:05 International Port Community Systems Association welcomes Bulgarian Ports Infrastructure Company as new member
11:39 Krasnoye Sormovo delivers Pola Marina, dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
11:10 ICTSI Argentina handles imports for La Plata logistics hub
10:24 Konecranes wins order for fleet of Konecranes Noell Sprinter Carriers
10:11 Bunker prices continue decreasing at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:50 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic in 8M’2020 grew by 3.3% YoY
09:48 LR awards Digital Twin Ready AiP to HHI for gas containment tank
09:33 Oil prices decrease in response to information about US reserves
09:25 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 11
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of July 10

2020 September 10

18:12 Port of Long Beach posts results for August 2020
18:01 Throughput of Russian seaports in 8M’2020 fell by 2.4% Y-o-Y
17:32 Saint-Petersburg to host 7th Festival of Icebreakers on 19-20 September 2020
16:57 Initial startup of main engine held on Vladimir Monomakh tanker built by Zvezda
16:05 ​Hapag-Lloyd joins the Global Industry Alliance for Marine Biosafety
15:59 Dredging works planned for navigation season of 2020 completed in Ob Basin of Russia's IWW
15:38 MABUX releases Bunker Weekly Review
15:33 Maritime Cyber Security Virtual Summit is scheduled for 2021
15:10 Digitalisation of the Oceans Virtual Summit is slated for 7 December 2020
14:48 Shipping & the Blue Economy Virtual Summit to be delivered live online on 23-24 September 2020
14:15 Dutch National Fund for Green Investments gives major impetus to a stronger, more innovative economy
13:52 More countries impose restrictions on scrubber discharge water
13:29 Bunker prices are going down in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:01 Van Oord successfully applies Atlantis tubes at Fish Migration River project
12:43 Flag-raising ceremony held for hybrid workboats, Anatoly Klimov and Viktor Vorotylo
12:24 TT-Line offers passengers reliable, fast internet with Nowhere Networks
12:01 APM Terminals Mumbai set to improve efficiency and customer experience with tech upgrade
11:47 BlueWater Reporting issues liner shipping profitability report
11:45 THE Alliance announces COVID-19 response measures for October 2020
11:26 ASW Alexander Otrakovsky completes Arctic expedition
11:08 Crews of Vice Admiral Kulakov LAS and Akademik Pashin tanker conducted exercise in Mediterranean sea
10:37 Zvezda Shipbuilding complex is finishing dry dock construction
10:15 WMU and REV Ocean partner to find solutions to critical ocean issues
09:49 Port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky welcomes bark Sedov
09:39 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Med, Adriatic, Black Sea & East Med to Far East
09:30 Oil prices decrease amid information about US reserves
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of September 9
08:42 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 10

2020 September 9

18:53 DNV GL presents Energy Transition Outlook 2020