2020 September 12 12:43

Interasia Lines expands fleet with Topaz-class boxship duo

Interasia Lines is pleased to announce it has recently agreed to the purchase of 2 newbuilding 1,800Teus vessels from Zhoushan Changhong Shipyard. The first of the vessels shall be named MV Interasia Pursuit and will be delivered in mid-September 2020.



Both new vessels are Topaz-class with LOA around 170 meters, breadth 28 meters, depth to main deck of 14.2 meters, and maximum draft 9.5 meters. Interasia Pursuit will start its deployment on 11 September and will be assigned to Interasia’s operating service ‘CTV’ with coverage of China, Thailand, and Vietnam ports. The Topaz-class vessels are ideally designed for servicing shallow-draft, Southeast Asian ports.



With the purchase of these 2 vessels, Interasia will have purchased 3 vessels since the start of 2020, bringing the company’s owned vessel fleet to a total of 6.