2020 September 11 17:55

Nordic Engineering and Petrobalt designed 6-8 MW port icebreaker

The design was developed to the order of FSUE Rosmorport



Copartnership of Nordic Engineering JSC and Petrobalt Design Bureau has completed the concept and engineering design of a port icebreaker of 6-8 MW in capacity (Project IBP07) ordered by FSUE Rosmorport. As Nordic Engineering told IAA PortNews, two ship concepts have been developed: a conventional ship running on liquid fuel and an LNG-powered ship.



Under the project, Nordic Engineering has analyzed the domestic market of ship components for icebreakers. The study covered more than 90 companies and 215 items of equipment, most of which were recommended for the ship.



