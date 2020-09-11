2020 September 11 17:21

MSC's vessel makes the first call on new Russian service

Following recently announce of MSC new service Golden Horn, On 5 September 2020 the vessel MSC Nora made the first vessel call at Russian Far East part, the company said in its release.

The Golden Horn is a new weekly service of MSC connecting the port Vladivostok (Vladivostok commercial sea port) and Vostochny (Vostocnnaya Stevedoring Company, as part of Global Ports) with most important container ports of China and South Korea.

The vessel which had departed from Shanghai on 28 August successfully called at the port and will continue its way in accordance with the route timetable.

Besides, in line with expanding the presence area and enhancing efficiency of provision of services to the company’s customers, local representative of MSC Russia is available in Vladivostok, and now it has coverage in all largest commercial sea ports of Russia.