2020 September 11 17:08

Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia approves 16 ports for regional regulation of tariffs

The Federal Antimonopoly Service of the Russian Federation (FAS RF) has approved the list of 16 ports where tariffs for handling services will be regulated by regional authorities. The document, Order No 643/20 signed on 13 July 2020, has been published on the official internet portal for legal information.



According to the document, FAS orders “to approve the proposed list of seaports where absence of competition has been revealed in the market of services related to providing berths, loading/unloading, storage of cargo located in regions of the Far North and equated localities”.



In July 2020, having assessed the competitive environment, FAS defined 16 eligible ports: Dickson, Dudinka, Mezen, Naryan-Mar, Pevek, Khatanka, Anadyr, beringovsky, Provideniya, Egvekinot, Magadan, Okhotsk, Korsakov, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Kholmsk.



The document in Russian is available here >>>>






