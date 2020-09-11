  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 11 15:44

    Rosmorport’s three new tugboats commence operation in Vladivostok and Vostochny seaports

    Three new tugboats of the Far Eastern Basin Branch of FSUE Rosmorport named Askold, Yemar and Sukhodol began work in the Vladivostok seaport and the Vostochny seaport.

    Taking into account the three new vessels, the branch's tugboat fleet currently consists of 9 vessels.

    The tugboats were delivered to Vladivostok aboard the specialized ship IMKE on June 9, 2020, and on July 21, the State Flag of the Russian Federation was hoisted on them in a solemn ceremony.

    Specialists of the Far Eastern Basin Branch carried out an inspection of the state of equipment, the functioning of automation, control, navigation and communication systems of sea vessels, and in accordance to its results both the specified technical and operational characteristics of equipment and tugboats in general were confirmed. The running tests confirmed the full compliance with the specified technical characteristics and the readiness of the tugboats for work.

    All tugboats are single-deck naval vessels with a reinforced hull, a cabin and engine room located in the central position and are equipped with azimuth sternward pod drives.

    Tugboats are designed for year-round operation both for vessel towing, and for the tow-tilting and mooring operations of large-capacity vessels in the water areas of seaports and directly at berths. The azimuth sternward pod drives provide ships with maneuverability, including at low speeds, which is especially effective when working in cramped water areas.

    The Askold tugboat of the Damen ASD 2609 ICE project of the Ice3 ice class is equipped with a bow towing winch with a tractive force of 10 tons and a stern winch with a tractive force of 10 tons. The vessel power plant provides the tugboat with a maximum forward tractive force of up to 45 tons. The Askold tugboat of the Ice3 ice class is able to independently sail in shallow rarefied ice of the non-Arctic seas and in solid ice in the channel behind the icebreaker with an ice thickness of up to 0.7 m.

    The Yemar and Sukhodol tugboats of the Damen ASD З010 ICE project of the Arc4 ice class have the Escort sign in the class symbol, which means the ability to escort large-tonnage vessels, including tankers transporting crude oil and oil products. The vessels are equipped with bow towing winches with a tractive force of 36 tons. The vessel power plants provide the tugboat with a maximum tractive force of 61 tons.

    For more information on the conditions and the procedure for provision of towing services by the Far Eastern Basin Branch in the Vladivostok seaport and the Vostochny seaport can be found in the section "Towing Services of the Far Eastern Basin Branch".

    The Askold tugboat is named after the island of the same name located in the Gulf of Peter the Great in the Sea of ​Japan.

    The Yemar tugboat is named after the bay of the same name located in the Ussuri Gulf of the Gulf of Peter the Great in the Sea of Japan, on the coast of which the All-Russian educational youth camp Okean is situated.

    The Sukhodol tugboat is named after the bay of the same name located in the Gulf of Peter the Great in the Sea of ​Japan, in the area of ​which a coal terminal is currently under construction.

    The main technical characteristics of the Askold tugboat of the Damen ASD 2609 project: 

    Vessel class:

    Tugboat KM* Ice3 R1 AUT1 tug

    Overall length:

    25,5 m

    Overall breadth:

    8,9 m

    Hull height:

    4,3 m

    Draft:

    4,15 m

    Tonnage:

    422 t

    Sea endurance:

    up to 5 days by fresh water reserves

    Power capacity and numrer of engines:   

    2 х 1 305 kW

    Bollard pull:

    45 tons

    Maximum rate of sailing:

    12 knots

    Crew: 

    3 persons when working in a seaport;
    6 persons when working outside seaport waters

    Pasenger capacity:

     12 persons

    The main technical characteristics of the Yemar and Sukhodol tugboats of the Damen ASD З010 ICE project:

    Vessel class:

    KM* Ark4 R1 AUT1 IWS Escort tug

    Overall length:

    29,84 m

    Overall breadth:

    10,43 m

    Hull height:

    4,6 m

    Draft:

    4,95 m

    Tonnage:

    572 t

    Sea endurance:

    up to 5 days by fresh water reserves

    Power capacity and numrer of engines:   

    2 х 1 920 kW

    Bollard pull:

    12 knots

    Maximum rate of sailing:

    61 tons

    Crew: 

    3 persons when working in a seaport;
    6 persons when working outside seaport waters

    Pasenger capacity:

     12 persons

     

