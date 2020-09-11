  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 11 14:31

    Throughput of Russian seaports in 8M’2020 declined by 2.4% (detalization)

    Handling dry bulk cargo increased by 4.2% while handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 7.7%

    In January-August 2020, seaports of Russia handled 544.2 million tonnes, down 2.4%, year-on-year, says press center of the Association of Commercial Sea Ports.

    Handling of dry cargo totaled 259.4 million tonnes (+4.2%) including 120.8 million tonnes of coal (+2.6%), 37.9 million tonnes of containerized cargo (+1.4%), 28.5 million tonnes of grain (+18.5%), 12.7 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers (+5.6%) and 8.6 million tonnes of ore (+47.2%).

    Hanlding of liquid bulk cargo totaled 284.8 million tonnes (-7.7%) including 163.1 million tonnes of crude oil (-12.1%), 96.0 million tonnes of oil products (-1.9%), 21.5 million tonnes of liquefied gas (-1.0%) and 3.2 million tonnes of liquid food (+22.1%).

    Exports via Russian ports totaled 427.2 million tonnes (-1.8%), imports - 23.9 million tonnes (-4.5%), transit - 42.0 million tonnes (-4.6%), short-sea traffic – 51.1 million tonnes (-4.9%).

    Operators of seaports in the Arctic Basin handled 63.6 million tonnes (-8.8%) including 19.1 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-6.9%) and 44.5 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-9.6 %). The port of Murmansk handled 37.1 million tonnes (-10.5%), Sabetta – 18.5 million tonnes (+1.1%), Varandei - 3.4 million tonnes (-28.6%), Arkhangelsk - 2.1 million tonnes (+14.8%).
     
    Operators of seaports in the Baltic Basin handled 162.9 million tonnes (-5.3%) including 72.8 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-1.9%) and 90.1 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-7.8%). The port of Ust-Luga handled 69.1 million tonnes (+0.1%), Big Port St. Petersburg - 39.5 million tonnes (-1.6%), Primorsk - 34.8 million tonnes (-16.3%), Vysotsk - 12.0 million tonnes (-6.1%), Kaliningrad - 7.1 million tonnes (-7.2%).

    Operators of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin handled 163.8 million tonnes (-3.0%) including 68.6 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+11.0%) and 95.2 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-11.0%). The port of Novorossiysk handled 94.2 million tonnes (-8.6%), Tuapse - 17.8 million tonnes (+12.0%), Taman - 13.3 million tonnes (+36.9%), Kavkaz - 13.8 million tonnes (-0.9%), Rostov-on-Don - 11.1 million tonnes (+3.7%).

    Operators of seaports in the Caspian Basin handled 5.6 million tonnes (+13.5%) including 2.4 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+25.4%) and 3.2 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+6.0%). Thhe port of Makhachkala handled 3.5 million tonnes (+15.4 %), Astrakhan - 1.6 million tonnes (+6.8%).

    Operators of seaports in the Far East Basin handled 148.2 million tonnes (+4.3%) including 96.5 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+6.6%) and 51.7 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+0.3%). Vostochny port handled 51.9 million tonnes (+6.3%), Vanino - 21.8 million tonnes (+5.3%), Nakhodka - 18.2 million tonnes (+5.7%), Vladivostok - 15.8 million tonnes (-0.3%), Prigorodnoye - 10.7 million tonnes (+3.3%), De-Kastri - 8.8 million tonnes (-2.4%).  

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 September 11

18:07 Wight Shipyard delivers four ferry simultaneous build to Malta
17:55 Nordic Engineering and Petrobalt designed 6-8 MW port icebreaker
17:21 Roxtec enables metal pipe sealing without welding onboard marine vessels and offshore platforms
17:21 MSC's vessel makes the first call on new Russian service
17:08 Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia approves 16 ports for regional regulation of tariffs
16:33 Gothenburg City Council to finance the Skandia Gateway project
16:10 New benchmarking concept will dominate Shipping KPI
15:44 Rosmorport’s three new tugboats commence operation in Vladivostok and Vostochny seaports
15:03 HHLA makes new step to the climate neutrality
14:12 Aker Solutions secures maintenance and modifications work for ConocoPhillips in Norway
14:09 VaninoTransUgol puts into operation first turn of its coal terminal in Muchke Bay (video)
13:30 Tallink Grupp's vessel Victoria I connected to shore power in Tallinn Old City Harbour
13:05 Giant DFDS ship makes peak call at North Sea Port
12:48 RF Navy’s anti-submarine ship conducted exercises in the Mediterranean Sea
12:26 Detachment of warships of RF Navy’s Pacific fleet arrived in Brunei
12:05 International Port Community Systems Association welcomes Bulgarian Ports Infrastructure Company as new member
11:39 Krasnoye Sormovo delivers Pola Marina, dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
11:10 ICTSI Argentina handles imports for La Plata logistics hub
10:24 Konecranes wins order for fleet of Konecranes Noell Sprinter Carriers
10:11 Bunker prices continue decreasing at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:50 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic in 8M’2020 grew by 3.3% YoY
09:48 LR awards Digital Twin Ready AiP to HHI for gas containment tank
09:33 Oil prices decrease in response to information about US reserves
09:25 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 11
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of July 10

2020 September 10

18:12 Port of Long Beach posts results for August 2020
17:32 Saint-Petersburg to host 7th Festival of Icebreakers on 19-20 September 2020
16:57 Initial startup of main engine held on Vladimir Monomakh tanker built by Zvezda
16:05 ​Hapag-Lloyd joins the Global Industry Alliance for Marine Biosafety
15:59 Dredging works planned for navigation season of 2020 completed in Ob Basin of Russia's IWW
15:38 MABUX releases Bunker Weekly Review
15:33 Maritime Cyber Security Virtual Summit is scheduled for 2021
15:10 Digitalisation of the Oceans Virtual Summit is slated for 7 December 2020
14:48 Shipping & the Blue Economy Virtual Summit to be delivered live online on 23-24 September 2020
14:15 Dutch National Fund for Green Investments gives major impetus to a stronger, more innovative economy
13:52 More countries impose restrictions on scrubber discharge water
13:29 Bunker prices are going down in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:01 Van Oord successfully applies Atlantis tubes at Fish Migration River project
12:43 Flag-raising ceremony held for hybrid workboats, Anatoly Klimov and Viktor Vorotylo
12:24 TT-Line offers passengers reliable, fast internet with Nowhere Networks
12:01 APM Terminals Mumbai set to improve efficiency and customer experience with tech upgrade
11:47 BlueWater Reporting issues liner shipping profitability report
11:45 THE Alliance announces COVID-19 response measures for October 2020
11:26 ASW Alexander Otrakovsky completes Arctic expedition
11:08 Crews of Vice Admiral Kulakov LAS and Akademik Pashin tanker conducted exercise in Mediterranean sea
10:37 Zvezda Shipbuilding complex is finishing dry dock construction
10:15 WMU and REV Ocean partner to find solutions to critical ocean issues
09:49 Port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky welcomes bark Sedov
09:39 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Med, Adriatic, Black Sea & East Med to Far East
09:30 Oil prices decrease amid information about US reserves
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of September 9
08:42 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 10

2020 September 9

18:53 DNV GL presents Energy Transition Outlook 2020
18:31 Noble Drilling Norway awarded contract for drilling three wells at the Valemon field
18:06 Rivertrace launches digital water monitoring technology calibration portal
17:49 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 8M’2020 fell by 20% YoY
17:27 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg handles equipment for Indian NPP
17:06 CMA CGM enhances CIX service