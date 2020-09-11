2020 September 11 14:31

Throughput of Russian seaports in 8M’2020 declined by 2.4% (detalization)

Handling dry bulk cargo increased by 4.2% while handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 7.7%

In January-August 2020, seaports of Russia handled 544.2 million tonnes, down 2.4%, year-on-year, says press center of the Association of Commercial Sea Ports.

Handling of dry cargo totaled 259.4 million tonnes (+4.2%) including 120.8 million tonnes of coal (+2.6%), 37.9 million tonnes of containerized cargo (+1.4%), 28.5 million tonnes of grain (+18.5%), 12.7 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers (+5.6%) and 8.6 million tonnes of ore (+47.2%).



Hanlding of liquid bulk cargo totaled 284.8 million tonnes (-7.7%) including 163.1 million tonnes of crude oil (-12.1%), 96.0 million tonnes of oil products (-1.9%), 21.5 million tonnes of liquefied gas (-1.0%) and 3.2 million tonnes of liquid food (+22.1%).



Exports via Russian ports totaled 427.2 million tonnes (-1.8%), imports - 23.9 million tonnes (-4.5%), transit - 42.0 million tonnes (-4.6%), short-sea traffic – 51.1 million tonnes (-4.9%).



Operators of seaports in the Arctic Basin handled 63.6 million tonnes (-8.8%) including 19.1 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-6.9%) and 44.5 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-9.6 %). The port of Murmansk handled 37.1 million tonnes (-10.5%), Sabetta – 18.5 million tonnes (+1.1%), Varandei - 3.4 million tonnes (-28.6%), Arkhangelsk - 2.1 million tonnes (+14.8%).



Operators of seaports in the Baltic Basin handled 162.9 million tonnes (-5.3%) including 72.8 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-1.9%) and 90.1 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-7.8%). The port of Ust-Luga handled 69.1 million tonnes (+0.1%), Big Port St. Petersburg - 39.5 million tonnes (-1.6%), Primorsk - 34.8 million tonnes (-16.3%), Vysotsk - 12.0 million tonnes (-6.1%), Kaliningrad - 7.1 million tonnes (-7.2%).



Operators of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin handled 163.8 million tonnes (-3.0%) including 68.6 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+11.0%) and 95.2 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-11.0%). The port of Novorossiysk handled 94.2 million tonnes (-8.6%), Tuapse - 17.8 million tonnes (+12.0%), Taman - 13.3 million tonnes (+36.9%), Kavkaz - 13.8 million tonnes (-0.9%), Rostov-on-Don - 11.1 million tonnes (+3.7%).



Operators of seaports in the Caspian Basin handled 5.6 million tonnes (+13.5%) including 2.4 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+25.4%) and 3.2 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+6.0%). Thhe port of Makhachkala handled 3.5 million tonnes (+15.4 %), Astrakhan - 1.6 million tonnes (+6.8%).



Operators of seaports in the Far East Basin handled 148.2 million tonnes (+4.3%) including 96.5 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+6.6%) and 51.7 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+0.3%). Vostochny port handled 51.9 million tonnes (+6.3%), Vanino - 21.8 million tonnes (+5.3%), Nakhodka - 18.2 million tonnes (+5.7%), Vladivostok - 15.8 million tonnes (-0.3%), Prigorodnoye - 10.7 million tonnes (+3.3%), De-Kastri - 8.8 million tonnes (-2.4%).



