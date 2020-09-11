  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 11 13:30

    Tallink Grupp's vessel Victoria I connected to shore power in Tallinn Old City Harbour

    Tallink Grupp says its vessel Victoria I has been connected to shore power in Tallinn Old City Harbour for the first ever shore power charging in Estonia today.  Shore power can be used by the vessels operating the Estonian-Swedish as well as Estonian-Finnish routes.

    The Port of Tallinn installed the latest ABB shore power systems on five of its piers in Old City Harbour, total investment amounting to 3.5 million Euros,  which enable the vessels to reduce emissions and noise pollution by using the shore power during port stays and cut ships‘ fuel consumption.

    To date, Tallink Grupp has invested 3 million euros in shore power systems for 5 cruise ships. In the coming years, the company plans to equip a total of 12 cruise ships with shore power systems, amounting to 6 million euros in total.

    “Innovative use of shore power at Tallinn sea gate contributes to reducing emissions into the atmosphere and thus also to combating global warming. The transition to shore power is the only possible way - both air pollution and noise will decrease, meaning the city will become even more cleaner and quieter. The Port of Tallinn is firmly on its way to being the greenest port in Europe and this step supports the pursuit of City of Tallinn for the title of the European Green Capital in 2022," the mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart said.

    “Clean Baltic Sea and clean air are the priorities of sustainable development of the Port of Tallinn. Tallinn Old City Harbour is one of the busiest ports in Europe and the creation of shore power capacity is a significant step in reducing the environmental impact of ship traffic on urban space. Considering the improving air quality and decreasing noise, this is positive news for all citizens and visitors of Tallinn, as well as for ship operators who can contribute to ensuring cleaner and higher quality living environment with us, " Valdo Kalm, chairman of the management board of the Port of Tallinn, said.

    From now on, after mooring, the ship's engines will be switched off and the vessel will be connected to the shore power supply. The ship's energy load shall be transferred to the shore-side power supply without interfering with the services provided onboard.

    The shore power solution is not only a significant reduction in emissions and noise pollution, but also an important step towards more sustainable operations for shipping companies.

    "I am glad that as of today our ships can use shore power already in two of our Baltic Sea home ports and we have jointly created the green bridge of shore power between Tallinn and Stockholm, where our ships have been using this solution for almost a year now. When renewing our entire fleet, we have set as one of the priorities to equip every cruise ship with shore power systems and currently already three of our ships can enjoy a greener stay in the Old City Harbour simultaneously. It is estimated that the CO2 emissions of one of our vessels using green shore power will decrease by 100 tons per month,” Paavo Nõgene, CEO of Tallink Grupp, said.

    The technical solution of shore power enables to connect the ship to the terrestrial network at a voltage of 11 kilovolts. To ensure safety, duplicate control mechanisms are in place to ensure that the high voltage is switched off in all emergency situations. The connection of the vessel to the shore network is controlled by the vessel crew with a remote control. The ship's power system operates without interruption in transition to shore power as well as when switching over to generator power.

    “Our nearly twenty years of experience in the field of shore power solutions is at the disposal of the citizens of Tallinn in the form of a complete solution created for the Port of Tallinn and shipping companies. We are pleased to say that our shipping companies think big and are environmentally sustainable. It is an honour to be a part in creating Estonia's first such solution and to contribute to the development of a greener urban space, " Jukka Patrikainen, regional manager for ABB Baltics, said.

    The shore power solution was built by AS Elero. Scaleup (Shore-Link), whose engineers developed solutions for shore-based systems and a remote-controlled crane required for power connection, took part in creating the integral solution. The equipment and automation of the substation was ensured by the power network unit of ABB AS, i.e. today the already independent company ABB Power Grids Estonia AS. ABB engineers also helped to develop ship navigation system to make Tallink's ships shore power capable.

    The shore power project of the Port of Tallinn was co-financed by the European Union through TWIN-PORT III measure.

Другие новости по темам: Tallink  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 September 11

18:07 Wight Shipyard delivers four ferry simultaneous build to Malta
17:55 Nordic Engineering and Petrobalt designed 6-8 MW port icebreaker
17:21 Roxtec enables metal pipe sealing without welding onboard marine vessels and offshore platforms
17:21 MSC's vessel makes the first call on new Russian service
17:08 Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia approves 16 ports for regional regulation of tariffs
16:33 Gothenburg City Council to finance the Skandia Gateway project
16:10 New benchmarking concept will dominate Shipping KPI
15:44 Rosmorport’s three new tugboats commence operation in Vladivostok and Vostochny seaports
15:03 HHLA makes new step to the climate neutrality
14:31 Throughput of Russian seaports in 8M’2020 declined by 2.4% (detalization)
14:12 Aker Solutions secures maintenance and modifications work for ConocoPhillips in Norway
14:09 VaninoTransUgol puts into operation first turn of its coal terminal in Muchke Bay (video)
13:30 Tallink Grupp's vessel Victoria I connected to shore power in Tallinn Old City Harbour
13:05 Giant DFDS ship makes peak call at North Sea Port
12:48 RF Navy’s anti-submarine ship conducted exercises in the Mediterranean Sea
12:26 Detachment of warships of RF Navy’s Pacific fleet arrived in Brunei
12:05 International Port Community Systems Association welcomes Bulgarian Ports Infrastructure Company as new member
11:39 Krasnoye Sormovo delivers Pola Marina, dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
11:10 ICTSI Argentina handles imports for La Plata logistics hub
10:24 Konecranes wins order for fleet of Konecranes Noell Sprinter Carriers
10:11 Bunker prices continue decreasing at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:50 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic in 8M’2020 grew by 3.3% YoY
09:48 LR awards Digital Twin Ready AiP to HHI for gas containment tank
09:33 Oil prices decrease in response to information about US reserves
09:25 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 11
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of July 10

2020 September 10

18:12 Port of Long Beach posts results for August 2020
18:01 Throughput of Russian seaports in 8M’2020 fell by 2.4% Y-o-Y
17:32 Saint-Petersburg to host 7th Festival of Icebreakers on 19-20 September 2020
16:57 Initial startup of main engine held on Vladimir Monomakh tanker built by Zvezda
16:05 ​Hapag-Lloyd joins the Global Industry Alliance for Marine Biosafety
15:59 Dredging works planned for navigation season of 2020 completed in Ob Basin of Russia's IWW
15:38 MABUX releases Bunker Weekly Review
15:33 Maritime Cyber Security Virtual Summit is scheduled for 2021
15:10 Digitalisation of the Oceans Virtual Summit is slated for 7 December 2020
14:48 Shipping & the Blue Economy Virtual Summit to be delivered live online on 23-24 September 2020
14:15 Dutch National Fund for Green Investments gives major impetus to a stronger, more innovative economy
13:52 More countries impose restrictions on scrubber discharge water
13:29 Bunker prices are going down in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:01 Van Oord successfully applies Atlantis tubes at Fish Migration River project
12:43 Flag-raising ceremony held for hybrid workboats, Anatoly Klimov and Viktor Vorotylo
12:24 TT-Line offers passengers reliable, fast internet with Nowhere Networks
12:01 APM Terminals Mumbai set to improve efficiency and customer experience with tech upgrade
11:47 BlueWater Reporting issues liner shipping profitability report
11:45 THE Alliance announces COVID-19 response measures for October 2020
11:26 ASW Alexander Otrakovsky completes Arctic expedition
11:08 Crews of Vice Admiral Kulakov LAS and Akademik Pashin tanker conducted exercise in Mediterranean sea
10:37 Zvezda Shipbuilding complex is finishing dry dock construction
10:15 WMU and REV Ocean partner to find solutions to critical ocean issues
09:49 Port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky welcomes bark Sedov
09:39 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Med, Adriatic, Black Sea & East Med to Far East
09:30 Oil prices decrease amid information about US reserves
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of September 9
08:42 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 10

2020 September 9

18:53 DNV GL presents Energy Transition Outlook 2020
18:31 Noble Drilling Norway awarded contract for drilling three wells at the Valemon field
18:06 Rivertrace launches digital water monitoring technology calibration portal
17:49 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 8M’2020 fell by 20% YoY
17:27 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg handles equipment for Indian NPP
17:06 CMA CGM enhances CIX service