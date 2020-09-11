2020 September 11 12:26

Detachment of warships of RF Navy’s Pacific fleet arrived in Brunei

Today, a detachment of warships of the Pacific fleet consisting of the large anti-submarine ships "Admiral Tributz" and "Admiral Vinogradov", the large sea tanker "Boris Butoma" arrived with a business call at the port of Muara (Brunei), says press center of RF Defence Ministry. During the parking period, Russian sailors plan to replenish water and fuel supplies.

The visit of the ships of the Pacific fleet will last until September 14.

Detachment of warships of the Pacific Fleet left Vladovostok on August 1. The ships will perform tasks in the Asia-Pacific region for more than two months. Earlier, they made a business call to Sri-Lanka and took part in the bilateral Russian-Indian naval exercise "Indra-Navi-2020", which was held in the Bay of Bengal.