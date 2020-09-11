  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 11 11:39

    Krasnoye Sormovo delivers Pola Marina, dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59

    The ship will be operated by Pola Rise

    Nizhny Novgorod based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) says it signed the acceptance/delivery certificate with State Transport Leasing Company for the Pola Marina, yet another multipurpose ship of Project RSD59

    The ship was launched on 7 August 2020. In summer it underwent the mooring and sea trials in the water area of the Volga river.

    Krasnoye Sormovo has already delivered ten ships in the series of 11 dry cargo carriers  of Project RSD59 for STLC. The remaining ship, Pola Miropia, is to be delivered before the end of the year.

    The contract on construction of the third series numbering eleven dry cargo carriers of RSD59 design was signed between Krasnoye Sormovo and State Transport Leasing Company (STLC) in March 2019. Two more ships of the series are to be launched this year. In December 2019, Krasnoye Sormovo and STLC signed new contracts on construction of nine dry cargo carriers under the option for signing contracts on construction and delivery of 20 ships of RSD59 design. The previous two series of RSD59 design numbered five and four ships accordingly. They are operated by Pola Rise LLC and Idel LLC.  

    RSD59 ships of Volgo-Don Max class have the maximum dimensions to sail along the Volga-Don canal.

    They are intended for transportation of general and dry bulk cargo (including grain), bundled and round timber, metal scrap, metal coils, oversize/overweight cargo, coal and dangerous goods of B class.

    The vessel is designed for transportation of general, containerized cargo, timber, grain, oversize cargo and dangerous goods of B Class in R2 navigation area with waves up to 3% and standing off a place of shelter within 100 miles (distance between shelters should not exceed 200 miles), inland waterways of Russia (with some restrictions).

    Key particulars of the ship: LOA – 140.88 m; Breadth – 16.98 m; Depth – 6 m; River/Sea DWT – 5,128/7,535 m; Cargo holds capacity – 11,292 m; Number of holds – two, River/Sea draft – 3.6/4.53 m, Endurance - 20/12 days. 

    Class notation: КМ Ice2 R2 АUT1-ICS CONT (deck, cargo holds Nos.1.2) DG (bulk, pack).

    Project RSD59 designer is Marine Engineering Bureau – Design SPb. Working design documentation was developed by Volga-Caspian Design Bureau.

    Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety. Some of Krasnoye Sormovo tankers are in the list of Significant Ships of the Year by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA).

    United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

