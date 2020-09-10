2020 September 10 17:32

Saint-Petersburg to host 7th Festival of Icebreakers on 19-20 September 2020

The first day of the festival will end with a ‘waltz of tugboats” on the Neva river



Saint-Petersburg will host the 7th Festival of Icebreakers on 19-20 September 2020. During the festival, the Saint-Petersburg, Kapitan Zarubin and Kapitan Sorokon icebreakers moored at the Lieutenant Schmidt and Angliyskaya embankments as well as the Nevskaya Zastava icebreaking ship and museum icebreaker named Krasin (Saint-Petersburg branch of Global Ocean Museum) can be visited by Saint-Petersburg residents and guests, says the event organizers.



The Festival is aimed at demonstrating the country’s nuclear-powered icebreakers involved in implementation of Russia’s strategic task – development and using the potential of its Arctic regions.



This year, the Festival of Icebreakers will obtain its mascot, Ledokolya. It will be a costumed character presented during the festival as a new brand of event tourism in Saint-Petersburg.



The Festival opening ceremony will begin at noon, on 19 September 2020 .



Apart from tours on icebreakers, the Festival programme will include concerts, exhibitions, master-classes, lectures and films. The list of participants includes representatives of shipyards, design bureaus, maritime educational institutions, Arctic and northern regions, museums and libraries, tourism companies, public organizations of young people, veterans and environmentalists.



As a culmination of the first day, the Neva river will serve as a scene for a ‘walts of tugboats’, that has become trademark of the Festival.



The events will end on September 20 with a show based on “Running on Waves” novel by Alexander Grin.



The full programme of the 7th Festival of Icebreakers will be presented on the official tourist portal of Saint-Petersburg, VisitPetersburg.ru, and on the website of IAA PortNews.



The Festival will be held in compliance with recommendations of Rospotrebnadzor, Russia’s consumer safety watchdog, on prevention of COVID-19 spread.



Participation in all the events and visiting of all the icebreakers is free of charge. Children younger than 6 years old are not allowed for safety reasons as well as visitors wearing high-heeled shoes.



The event is organized by the Tourism Committee with the support of Saint-Petersburg Government and Maritime Board of Saint-Petersburg Government.