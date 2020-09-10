2020 September 10 13:29

Bunker prices are going down in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)

Global oil prices fall again after the recent growth

According to Bunker Price Bulletin of IAA PortNews, the average indicative price at the port of Vladivostok for IFO-380 НS - $240 pmt, MGO (DMB) - $425 pmt, VLSFO 0.5% - $345.

The difference between maximum/minimum offer of MGO it is about $30.

The market players say the prices are just indicative with limited volumes of non-compliant fuel oil available and low demand of it in the area.

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability. Bunker prices at the port of Singapore:

- IFO-380 НS - $265

- VLSFO 0,5% - $310

- MGO - $345

From 1 January 2020 the global upper limit on the sulphur content of ships' fuel oil is reduced to 0.50%.