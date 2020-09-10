2020 September 10 12:43

Flag-raising ceremony held for hybrid workboats, Anatoly Klimov and Viktor Vorotylo

The ships were built by Onezhsky Shipyard



On 9 September 2020, flag-raising ceremony was held for the two new workboats of Project ST23WIM-H, Anatoly Klimov and Viktor Vorotylo, which joined the fleet of FSUE Rosmorport’s Vanino Branch, says press center of Rosmorrechflot (Federal Marine and River Transport Agency).



The ceremony was attended by representatives of Okhotsk Sea and Tatar Strait Ports Authorities as well as stevedore companies, Daltransugol and Port Vanino.



Both vessels were consecrated according to a tradition.



The Anatoly Klimov and Viktor Vorotylo workboats of ST23WIM-H design, KM Ice3 R3 AUT3 class, equipped with a hybrid propulsion plant were built by Onezhsky Shipyard.



The ships can operate round the year in non-freezing seas and in summer period in freezing seas with mild climate (air temperature between -20 °С and +35 °С; water temperature between -2 °С and +15 °С).

They are intended for surveying the condition of waterways, delivery of commissions and crews, examination and environmental monitoring of water areas, participation in rescue operations, transportation of pilots (if necessary) and pilotage services.

Key characteristics of the ships: LOA – 25.7 m; BOA – 6.8 m; draft – 1.8 m; speed - 1-12+ knots; crew/special personnel – 2/10; endurance - 5 days.

Onezhsky Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Yard (Onezhsky Shipyard) was founded in 2002 on the basis of ship repair facilities of the Belomorsky-Onezhsky Shipping Company, formed in 1944. In 2011, after the enterprise management dismissal the shipyard production was suspended and was followed by the firm’s bankruptcy procedure. In late 2014 the enterprise was transferred to the state ownership with FSUE Rosmorport as the yard Founder and resumed its shipbuilding and ship repair business.

Read more about the shipyard’s order portfolio, modernization and construction of fishing ships in IAA PortNews’ interview with Vladimir Maizus, General Director of Onezhsky Shipyard >>>>

