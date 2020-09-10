  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 10 14:15

    Dutch National Fund for Green Investments gives major impetus to a stronger, more innovative economy

    Today saw the official presentation of the Dutch National Fund for Green Investments (Nationaal Groeifonds), Port of Rotterdam said in its release. According to various senior Zuid-Holland administrators, this new fund – which represents a total value of €20 billion – will give major impetus to various efforts to safeguard the long-term continuity of earning power and employment in the Netherlands. The Cabinet’s plans for long-term investments in the Dutch economy align with various programmes that are already underway in Zuid-Holland. Private firms, knowledge institutes and public authorities in the region are making substantial joint investments in new revenue models and employment, based on a common Growth Agenda. This package of investments and actions undertaken within Zuid-Holland presents the Dutch National Fund for Green Investments with concrete handles and propositions.

    Over the past few months, key players from Zuid-Holland have lobbied intensively for the establishment of such a fund. They are consequently delighted with the present plans. ‘Companies, knowledge institutes and public organisations in Zuid-Holland have joined forces,’ explains Jaap Smit, Chair of Economic Board Zuid-Holland and King’s Commissioner of Zuid-Holland. ‘Together, we will be able to realise 10% extra economic growth for the Netherlands within the next ten years. The Zuid-Holland region has drawn up a concrete Growth Agenda for this purpose, which we intend to realise in partnership with the State.’

    Thanks to a combination of leading knowledge institutes, large private players and innovators, Zuid-Holland has everything in house to step up its contribution to the Netherlands’ economy and society. ‘Connecting our innovative enterprises more effectively with strong companies will allow us to create new revenue models and jobs for the Netherlands,’ says Jaap Smit. ‘Still, this will require closely coordinated investments in knowledge and innovation, education, metropolitan public transport, the power infrastructure and manufacturing.’

    Allard Castelein, CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority: ‘In the years ahead, we will need to raise the sustainability of our society’s power supply and industrial sector. This is vital both in terms of climate change mitigation and for economic development and employment. It is important that the government doesn’t merely state that systemic changes are required, but also frees up funds to guarantee the Netherlands’ prosperity in 20 to 30 years’ time. The recent Cabinet decision has laid the groundwork for this investment fund. What we need to do now is invest in those projects that will have the biggest impact.’

    Tim van der Hagen, Rector Magnificus and Chair of the Executive Board of Delft University of Technology: ‘The announced investments in innovation can kick-start the Dutch economy. At our campus in Delft, for example, we work together with the private sector, government agencies and fellow knowledge centres on strengthening our ecosystems in the field of quantum technology, AI and Health and Energy. This also helps to develop the huge potential found in Zuid-Holland in these fields – so we can help build a sustainable future.’

    Bart van Zijll Langhout, Head of Janssen Campus Netherlands: ‘One can see new solutions developing within innovative ecosystems like Leiden BioScience Park – out of the merging of knowledge, expertise and a spirit of enterprise in the medical biotech sector. In the years ahead, we will need to further build our existing campus-based public-private partnerships, so academic knowledge and economic activity can strengthen each other even further.’

    Marja van Bijsterveldt, Mayor of Delft: ‘It is important that the Dutch National Fund for Green Investments pays sufficient attention to connections. On the one hand, there’s the physical connection between centres of new innovation and places where people live and work. This can be achieved by creating the right conditions for scaling up public transport – the further development of the Oude Lijn connection between Leiden and Dordrecht, for example. On the other hand, we need to connect people who are currently on welfare with new employment opportunities, by establishing a further education fund.’

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 September 10

16:57 Initial startup of main engine held on Vladimir Monomakh tanker built by Zvezda
16:05 ​Hapag-Lloyd joins the Global Industry Alliance for Marine Biosafety
15:59 Dredging works planned for navigation season of 2020 completed in Ob Basin of Russia's IWW
15:38 MABUX releases Bunker Weekly Review
15:33 Maritime Cyber Security Virtual Summit is scheduled for 2021
15:10 Digitalisation of the Oceans Virtual Summit is slated for 7 December 2020
14:48 Shipping & the Blue Economy Virtual Summit to be delivered live online on 23-24 September 2020
14:15 Dutch National Fund for Green Investments gives major impetus to a stronger, more innovative economy
13:52 More countries impose restrictions on scrubber discharge water
13:29 Bunker prices are going down in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:01 Van Oord successfully applies Atlantis tubes at Fish Migration River project
12:43 Flag-raising ceremony held for hybrid workboats, Anatoly Klimov and Viktor Vorotylo
12:24 TT-Line offers passengers reliable, fast internet with Nowhere Networks
12:01 APM Terminals Mumbai set to improve efficiency and customer experience with tech upgrade
11:47 BlueWater Reporting issues liner shipping profitability report
11:45 THE Alliance announces COVID-19 response measures for October 2020
11:26 ASW Alexander Otrakovsky completes Arctic expedition
11:08 Crews of Vice Admiral Kulakov LAS and Akademik Pashin tanker conducted exercise in Mediterranean sea
10:37 Zvezda Shipbuilding complex is finishing dry dock construction
10:15 WMU and REV Ocean partner to find solutions to critical ocean issues
09:49 Port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky welcomes bark Sedov
09:39 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Med, Adriatic, Black Sea & East Med to Far East
09:30 Oil prices decrease amid information about US reserves
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of September 9
08:42 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 10

2020 September 9

18:53 DNV GL presents Energy Transition Outlook 2020
18:31 Noble Drilling Norway awarded contract for drilling three wells at the Valemon field
18:06 Rivertrace launches digital water monitoring technology calibration portal
17:49 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 8M’2020 fell by 20% YoY
17:27 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg handles equipment for Indian NPP
17:06 CMA CGM enhances CIX service
16:36 China’s first hybrid-electric rescue vessel relies on ABB technology for safety and sustainability
15:44 MAN's Chinese license wins a series of new, small-bore, four-stroke orders
15:25 Port of Liepaja throughput in 8M’2020 fell by 14% Y-o-Y
14:48 Passenger turnover within Russian IWW's Moscow Basin totals 427,500 people
14:16 Maersk makes AE19 ocean-rail service from Asia to Europe permanent
14:01 Wärtsilä takes delivery of four LNG cargo tanks from China
13:13 HMM cooperates with SHI to develop smart ship technology
12:29 Rosmorport’s revenue from port fees in 8M’2020 decreased by 6%
12:04 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Newport News with Koch
11:32 Panama Maritime Authority to stop grant of extension to Seafarer's Employment Agreement
11:03 Verifavia launches world's first 3 way "plug and play" IHM maintenance dashboard
10:36 Allow crew changes to resolve humanitarian crisis, insists IMO Secretary-General
10:36 DCT Gdansk creates value for Czech and Slovak customers
10:09 Kimmo Naski to continue as Chairman of Baltic Ports Organization
09:31 Bunker prices continue decreasing at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:24 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 09
09:14 Oil prices decrease amid concerns over new COVID-19 wave

2020 September 8

18:37 SMM prepares to restart in 2021
18:07 Equinor drilling new wells on the Martin Linge field
17:25 Grimaldi takes delivery of the new Pure Car & Truck Carrier Grande New Jersey
16:59 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference to be held in Moscow on 28 October 2020
16:07 On-line webinar “All Russian Ferries. Far East Basin” scheduled for 16 September 2020
15:04 Fincantieri to design the project of the US Navy unmanned fleet
14:03 Trafigura to invest in improving Berbera Oil Terminal to become a regional supply hub with the support of the Government of Somaliland
13:34 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company starts working with Golden Horn service of MSC
13:10 Bunker market sees mixed price movements in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:48 VSC and TransContainer launch weekly container train shipments from Nakhodka to Europe
12:25 SMM 2021: Leading international maritime trade fair prepares to restart
12:02 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe