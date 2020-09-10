  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 10 12:01

    APM Terminals Mumbai set to improve efficiency and customer experience with tech upgrade

    With successful implementation of APM Terminals’ standard Terminal Operating System (TOS) Navis N4, APM Terminals Mumbai joins the league of other terminals as part of its global rollout.

    Navis N4 is the leading and most widely used terminal operating system globally and has been selected as the global standard for APM Terminals. Its implementation at the APM Terminals Mumbai, also known as Gateway Terminals India (GTI), has been carried out with the support of the company’s global in-house implementation team and with minimal impact on customer operations.

    “Adopting a standardised TOS globally brings numerous long-term advantages,” says Patrick Heilig, responsible for the global TOS implementation team. “It enables the sharing of best practises for improved efficiency; the development of in-house expertise that understands our customers and our business; centralised monitoring and support; and faster, cost-effective global development of front-end applications for customers.”

    Having its own in-house TOS implementation team is unique in the industry, allowing learnings from each implementation to be passed onto the next. With the global TOS team located around the world in different time zones, it is also able to offer support 24 hours per day.

    The implementation of Navis N4 also opens the doors to a host of improved customer interfaces that will be rolled out on www.apmterminals.com/mumbai. These include Track & Trace, with the potential for customers to save containers and set email alerts for containers. It also makes live Truck Turn Times available on the website, to assist customers with planning container pick-ups and drop-offs. APM Terminals Mumbai will now also be able to share its terminals data at container level, via the company’s API products – which provide live information feeds to customers who, for example, operate a transport management system.

    The TOS will now be part of an advanced, global application monitoring solution which is being rolled out across all of the company’s terminals. It is capable of spotting issues with performance before they start to negatively impact operations. This ensures business continuity, improves terminal efficiency, and safeguards consistency (peak moves per hour) by ensuring that applications consistently operate at the speed they’re supposed to. It will also prevent minor problems from combining to cause a major outage.

    Instead of simply monitoring isolated points, the solution monitors end-to-end performance – including code, application architecture, servers, disk space, databases, user endpoints and more. The data is fed into one central dashboard, which is monitored 24/7 by the Maersk global Command & Control Centre in the UK and the GC3 support team.

    Located in the Nhava Sheva's Jawaharlal Nehru Port, just across the bay of Mumbai, APM Terminals Mumbai is India's busiest container terminal handling facility, handling a more than 2 million TEUs annually in 2018 and 2019.

Другие новости по темам: APM Terminals  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 September 10

16:57 Initial startup of main engine held on Vladimir Monomakh tanker built by Zvezda
16:05 ​Hapag-Lloyd joins the Global Industry Alliance for Marine Biosafety
15:59 Dredging works planned for navigation season of 2020 completed in Ob Basin of Russia's IWW
15:38 MABUX releases Bunker Weekly Review
15:33 Maritime Cyber Security Virtual Summit is scheduled for 2021
15:10 Digitalisation of the Oceans Virtual Summit is slated for 7 December 2020
14:48 Shipping & the Blue Economy Virtual Summit to be delivered live online on 23-24 September 2020
14:15 Dutch National Fund for Green Investments gives major impetus to a stronger, more innovative economy
13:52 More countries impose restrictions on scrubber discharge water
13:29 Bunker prices are going down in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:01 Van Oord successfully applies Atlantis tubes at Fish Migration River project
12:43 Flag-raising ceremony held for hybrid workboats, Anatoly Klimov and Viktor Vorotylo
12:24 TT-Line offers passengers reliable, fast internet with Nowhere Networks
12:01 APM Terminals Mumbai set to improve efficiency and customer experience with tech upgrade
11:47 BlueWater Reporting issues liner shipping profitability report
11:45 THE Alliance announces COVID-19 response measures for October 2020
11:26 ASW Alexander Otrakovsky completes Arctic expedition
11:08 Crews of Vice Admiral Kulakov LAS and Akademik Pashin tanker conducted exercise in Mediterranean sea
10:37 Zvezda Shipbuilding complex is finishing dry dock construction
10:15 WMU and REV Ocean partner to find solutions to critical ocean issues
09:49 Port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky welcomes bark Sedov
09:39 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Med, Adriatic, Black Sea & East Med to Far East
09:30 Oil prices decrease amid information about US reserves
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of September 9
08:42 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 10

2020 September 9

18:53 DNV GL presents Energy Transition Outlook 2020
18:31 Noble Drilling Norway awarded contract for drilling three wells at the Valemon field
18:06 Rivertrace launches digital water monitoring technology calibration portal
17:49 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 8M’2020 fell by 20% YoY
17:27 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg handles equipment for Indian NPP
17:06 CMA CGM enhances CIX service
16:36 China’s first hybrid-electric rescue vessel relies on ABB technology for safety and sustainability
15:44 MAN's Chinese license wins a series of new, small-bore, four-stroke orders
15:25 Port of Liepaja throughput in 8M’2020 fell by 14% Y-o-Y
14:48 Passenger turnover within Russian IWW's Moscow Basin totals 427,500 people
14:16 Maersk makes AE19 ocean-rail service from Asia to Europe permanent
14:01 Wärtsilä takes delivery of four LNG cargo tanks from China
13:13 HMM cooperates with SHI to develop smart ship technology
12:29 Rosmorport’s revenue from port fees in 8M’2020 decreased by 6%
12:04 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Newport News with Koch
11:32 Panama Maritime Authority to stop grant of extension to Seafarer's Employment Agreement
11:03 Verifavia launches world's first 3 way "plug and play" IHM maintenance dashboard
10:36 Allow crew changes to resolve humanitarian crisis, insists IMO Secretary-General
10:36 DCT Gdansk creates value for Czech and Slovak customers
10:09 Kimmo Naski to continue as Chairman of Baltic Ports Organization
09:31 Bunker prices continue decreasing at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:24 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 09
09:14 Oil prices decrease amid concerns over new COVID-19 wave

2020 September 8

18:37 SMM prepares to restart in 2021
18:07 Equinor drilling new wells on the Martin Linge field
17:25 Grimaldi takes delivery of the new Pure Car & Truck Carrier Grande New Jersey
16:59 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference to be held in Moscow on 28 October 2020
16:07 On-line webinar “All Russian Ferries. Far East Basin” scheduled for 16 September 2020
15:04 Fincantieri to design the project of the US Navy unmanned fleet
14:03 Trafigura to invest in improving Berbera Oil Terminal to become a regional supply hub with the support of the Government of Somaliland
13:34 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company starts working with Golden Horn service of MSC
13:10 Bunker market sees mixed price movements in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:48 VSC and TransContainer launch weekly container train shipments from Nakhodka to Europe
12:25 SMM 2021: Leading international maritime trade fair prepares to restart
12:02 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe