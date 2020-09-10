  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 10 11:45

    THE Alliance announces COVID-19 response measures for October 2020

    The members of THE Alliance update the latest service adjustments in October in response to the demand changes in global shipping market amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the Chinese Golden Week holidays in early October. The details of service updates are listed below:

    Asia and North Europe
    FP1/FP2 will maintain their weekly sailings in October.
    FE2/FE3 will maintain current rotation and their weekly sailings in October except for the following weeks:
    Week 40 – FE2 void
    Week 41 – FE3 void
    For FE4, despite its temporary suspension, THE Alliance has deployed an Extra Loader Program as a substitute to cope with the market demand since Week 30. It will be voided on Week 40 & Week 41 and resume its sailings in Week 42 to Week 45 in October.

    Asia and the Mediterranean
    MD1/MD2/MD3 will maintain their weekly sailings in October except for the following weeks:
    Week 41 – MD1, MD2 and MD3 void
    Week 44 – MD1 void
    Week 45 – MD2 and MD3 void

    Transpacific – West Coast
    All PSW and PNW loops will be reinstated in October except for the following weeks:
    Week 41 – PS4, PS8, PN3 and PN4 void
    Week 42 – PS6 void

    Transpacific – East Coast (via Panama and Suez Canals)
    USEC loops will maintain their weekly sailings in October except for the following weeks:
    Week 40 – EC3 void
    Week 41 – EC2 and EC3 void
    Week 43 – EC3 void
    Asia, Middle East, and Red Sea
    Week 40 – AG3 and AR1 void
    Week 41 – AG2 void
    AG1 will remain merged with AG3.

    Transatlantic
    Week 41 – AL1 void
    Week 43 – AL1 and AL4 void

    Throughout the COVID-19 outbreak, THE Alliance has acted swiftly and spontaneously to keep supply chains moving, and will continue doing so. The members of THE Alliance would like to thank their respective customers for their kind understanding and continuous support during these unprecedented times.

2020 September 10

2020 September 9

2020 September 8

