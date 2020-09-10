2020 September 10 11:26

ASW Alexander Otrakovsky completes Arctic expedition

On 9 September 2020, the large amphibious ship Alexander Otrakovsky arrived at the main base of the Northern Fleet - the city of Severomorsk from the Arctic expedition, says press center of RF Defence Ministry. For a month, he operated as part of the Arctic group of the Northern Fleet in the Barents, Kara Seas and in the Yenisei River. Took part in the amphibious assault landing on the Yenisei River near the port of Dudinka.

Together with the sea minesweeper Vladimir Gumanenko, the large amphibious ship Alexander Otrakovsky left the Arctic group on September 5 and made a transition to the main basing point. Before arriving at the base, the Alexander Otrakovsky large amphibious ship delivered equipment and personnel of the Marine Corps and a motorized rifle brigade to the Pechenga Bay of the Barents Sea, where he approached the coast and unloaded T-80BVM tanks, armored personnel carriers and other military hardware.

During the Arctic cruise, the large amphibious ship Alexander Otrakovsky covered more than 3,000 nautical miles. It practiced an exercise in air defence of a detachment of ships and vessels in the transition by sea, and also performed artillery fire at sea targets.

The campaign of the large amphibious ship Alexander Otrakovsky lasted 35 days.