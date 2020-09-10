2020 September 10 11:08

Crews of Vice Admiral Kulakov LAS and Akademik Pashin tanker conducted exercise in Mediterranean sea

With the crews of large anti-submarine ship (LAS) of the Northern fleet "Vice-Admiral Kulakov" performing tasks of the long cruise in the Mediterranean sea, and newest medium sea tanker "Academician Pashin" held the exercise of the transfer of liquid cargo on the move at sea. The exercise lasted for several hours. During this time, the personnel of the electro-mechanical combat unit and the boatswain's team of the LAS completed replenishment of fresh water and fuel, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

"Vice Admiral Kulakov" has been operating in the Mediterranean for more than a month. He made business calls in Algeria and Cyprus, conducted several exercises to search for foreign submarines in the task area and traveled about 14 thousand nautical miles.

The newest medium sea tanker "Akademik Pashin" joined the LAS "Vice Admiral Kulakov" a few days ago. For the tanker's crew, this trip to the far sea zone is the first in its history. It was included into the Northern fleet in early 2020.

From now, the LAS and tanker crews will operate in the Mediterranean sea as part of a detachment under the flag of the chief of staff of the anti-submarine brigade, captain 1st rank Stanislav Varik.