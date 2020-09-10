2020 September 10 12:24

TT-Line offers passengers reliable, fast internet with Nowhere Networks

TT-Line, the ferry operator which connects Sweden with Germany, Poland and Lithuania across the Baltic Sea, has chosen Nowhere Networks as its strategic supplier for fast internet for its fleet. Implementation is underway and before the end of January 2021, the whole fleet on the routes Trelleborg-Travemunde-Rostock and Trelleborg-Swinoujscie will be connected to Nowhere Networks’ internet solution.



TT-line has looked for a faster solution for its connectivity needs to offer its passengers wireless internet onboard. After having evaluated Nowhere Networks’ long distance internet solution for maritime use TT-Line has decided to implement the complete solution on six of its ships.



“We are convinced that we have chosen the right provider for this important service and we are looking forward to offer our guests a fast and reliable internet service soon.” says Joachim Parduhn, Head of Technology, TT-Line



“To have TT-Line, one of the biggest shipping companies in Northern Europe, as our customer is really fantastic and another proof point that what we have set out to do really does bring great value to our customers. Our full service concept is a complete solution for long range internet connectivity, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, which is becoming a standard within the maritime industry in Europe,” says Asbjörn Frydenlund, CEO, Nowhere Networks.



TT-Line



Reliability, quality, precision and environmental awareness – these are the principles on which the private shipping group TT-Line offers a fast, green, reasonably priced link across the Baltic Sea between Germany, Poland, Lithuania and Sweden with seven modern RoPax ferries for more than 55 years. With up to 18 departures a day, TT-Line links the largest German Baltic ports, Travemünde and Rostock, as well as Polish Świnoujście and Lithuanian Klaipėda, with Trelleborg, the most important ferry port in Sweden. TT-Line carries nearly 900.000 passengers a year, 200.000 cars and more than 450.000 freight units, and is thus the market leader in direct transport between Germany/Poland and Sweden.



Nowhere Networks



Swedish high-tech company Nowhere Networks develops its own cost-effective internet broadband solution for the shipping industry. Our business concept is to provide internet connection with higher speed and higher quality to ships, at a significantly lower cost compared to older systems / other available solutions in the market. The technical solution consists of a radio communication solution with built-in antenna tracking technology that automatically communicates wireless signal from ship to land and keeps the vessels connected at all times. Our intelligent cloud-based software platform scales to over 10,000 vessels and enables automated control and automatic resource optimization of the solution.