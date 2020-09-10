2020 September 10 10:15

WMU and REV Ocean partner to find solutions to critical ocean issues

In a virtual ceremony on 8 September, REV Ocean and the World Maritime University (WMU) signed an exciting new partnership agreement to join forces and find solutions to critical ocean issues. According to WMU press release, the agreement focuses on tackling marine debris, illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU), and climate change through innovative education initiatives that will also support priority areas identified in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 14 that is focused on the ocean.

Dr Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, President of WMU and Nina Jensen, CEO of REV Ocean, signed the agreement in a virtual ceremony.

Specifically, REV Ocean and WMU will develop the concept of a ‘floating university’ to provide new ocean science learning opportunities in developing coastal and small island States globally. The collaboration will enable young and unestablished scientists from all over the world to become stewards of our ocean and undertake important science in areas such as marine debris, IUU fishing and climate change.

Dr Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, President of WMU, welcomed the agreement saying, “WMU is pleased to enter into this important agreement with REV Ocean that promotes ocean literacy and education. The ocean is the lifeblood of humanity and through key partnerships such as this, we are working to protect it and support the achievement of UN SDG 14.”

Nina Jensen, CEO of REV Ocean said, “This partnership agreement is the start of a long-term commitment of REV Ocean to education and ocean literacy. We are looking forward to working with WMU over the coming years to provide unique experiences to students from all over the world to learn on board the REV Ocean vessel and access our state-of-the-art equipment.”

The World Maritime University (WMU) in Malmö, Sweden is established within the framework of the International Maritime Organization, a specialized agency of the United Nations. The mission of WMU is to be the world centre of excellence in postgraduate maritime and oceans education, professional training and research, while building global capacity and promoting sustainable development. WMU’s vision is to inspire leadership and innovation for a sustainable maritime and oceans future. WMU is an organization by and for the international maritime community and is committed to the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.

REV Ocean is a not-for-profit company founded in June 2017 by Norwegian businessman Kjell Inge Rokke with one overarching purpose, creating solutions for a healthier ocean. Established in Fornebu, Norway, REVOcean works to improve knowledge of the ocean, make that knowledge more available and turn the knowledge into real solutions.