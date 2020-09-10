2020 September 10 09:39

CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Med, Adriatic, Black Sea & East Med to Far East

CMA CGM has announced Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates as follows as from October 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:



These new FAK rates will apply as follows:

Origin Range: From all West Med, Black Sea, Adriatic & East Med main ports

Destination Range: To all Asian, Far East base ports

Date of application: From October 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice

Cargo: dry