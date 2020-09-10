-
2020 September 10 09:39
CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Med, Adriatic, Black Sea & East Med to Far East
CMA CGM has announced Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates as follows as from October 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:
These new FAK rates will apply as follows:
Origin Range: From all West Med, Black Sea, Adriatic & East Med main ports
Destination Range: To all Asian, Far East base ports
Date of application: From October 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice
Cargo: dry
