2020 September 9 18:31

Noble Drilling Norway awarded contract for drilling three wells at the Valemon field

Noble Drilling Norway AS has been awarded a contract for drilling three wells at the Valemon field from the summer of 2021, applying the Noble Lloyd Noble drilling rig.

The contract includes an option for drilling one extra well at the Valemon field, and 11 wells that are not included in the same licence.

The rig contractor also received a master frame agreement with Equinor.

The total value of the day rates for the fixed part of the contract is estimated at around USD 51 million. Additional cost includes integrated services such as managed pressure drilling, treatment of cuttings and wastewater as well as running casing and tubing, further, rig modifications, mobilization and demobilization.



Being the world’s tallest jack-up rig, Noble Lloyd Noble can stand on the seabed in up to 150 metres of water under tough weather conditions. The Valemon drilling campaign is estimated to take around 230 days.



The contract is subject to the rig receiving an Acknowledgement of Compliance from the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway.

The partners of the Valemon licence are Equinor (66.78%, operator), Petoro (30%) and Shell (3.22%).