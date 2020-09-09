2020 September 9 17:49

Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 8M’2020 fell by 20% YoY

The port's container throughput fell by 13.2%

In January-August 2020, the Port of HaminaKotka (Finland) handled 9.94 million tonnes of cargo (-20%, year-on-year). According to the port authorities, handling of export cargo fell by 21% to 7.7 million tonnes including 1.54 million tonnes of paper (-16.9%), 1.1 million tonnes of wood pulp (-11.4%), 1.6 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+6.4%) and 1.37 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-2.6%).

Handling of import cargo fell by 16.4% to 2.26 million tonnes including 541,740 tonnes of ran wood (-34.1%), 530,280 tonnes of general cargo (-19.7%), 750,100 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+3.7%) and 246,280 tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-18.3%).

In the reporting period, transit traffic climbed by 4.9% to 2.99 million tonnes, while coastal traffic fell by 86% to 69,490 tonnes.



Container throughput fell by 13.2% to 406,760 TEUs.



Vessel traffic fell by 27.8% to 1,664 units.



The Port of Kotka is some 50 km from the Russian border, 280 km from St. Petersburg and 1,000 km from Moscow. Port of Kotka comprises ports of Mussalo, Hietanen, Kantasatama, berth Puolanlaituri (Polish berth), berth Halla, and also port premises Sunila. Port of Hamina is the eastern port of Finland located 35 km from the Russian border. In 2019, the port handled 18.1 million tonnes of cargo.