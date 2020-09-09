2020 September 9 17:27

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg handles equipment for Indian NPP

On September 3, Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC loaded the 18th batch of equipment intended for the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, India onto the BBC MONT BLANС.

Four of 252 cargo items are oversize and overweight units including two 311-tonne steam generators that were loaded by shipboard cranes. The crewmembers were assisted by dockside workers of team No21.

Upon completion of the loading operation, the BBC MONT BLANT left for Tuticorin, India. It will take the ship 30 days to reach the port of destination.

